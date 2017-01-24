How does Higgs boson affect our life?

4.9 sigma simulation of Higgs boson

Higgs boson is a discovery at sigma 4.9. It could take years to understand the advances but nonetheless, the forward motion for particle physics would be great.

The number of sigmas measures how unlikely it is to get a certain experimental result as a matter of chance rather than due to a real effect, similarly, tossing a coin and getting a number of heads in a row may just be chance, rather than a sign of a "loaded" coin. A "three-sigma" level represents about the same likelihood as tossing eight heads in a row. Five sigma, on the other hand, would correspond to tossing more than 20 in a row Independent confirmation by other experiments turns five-sigma findings into accepted discoveries.

If we humans can imagine it scientifically, we can probably do it. Nothing comes in our head and sphere of discovery if it is not doable; the only myths are legends inscribed by the ignorant man-made deities. Could this Higgs Field, that permeates space have mass of its own, that it confers onto other particles in an altered form we recognize? If so, then the field itself could be of a non-uniform manner and be the "Dark Matter & Force" being sought.

Let's see how Gary Moretti more closely defines it:

''If mass is conferred on particles via their interaction with the Higgs field then manipulating that field, say in front of an object (like the Star ship Enterprise :) would effectively lower its mass. Even if you have a 2-3% decrease in mass this would be HUGE. In space launches, for example, you have less than 1% of the total mass going into space (the rest is fuel etc). Increase this by 3% (by decreasing effective mass by 3%) and you have 4% of the actual mass going into space (i.e. you QUADRUPLE the launch payload with a minor 3% manipulation of the Higgs field).

More potent manipulation with refinement could mean artificial gravity plating. Polarizing the Higgs field and then rapidly changing the polarity would be a perpetual motion machine. I am not sure how to explain it- like a positive and negative pole on a magnet- you give a large turbine a boost as it goes by a magnet, first attracting the turbine then repelling it. You could do a similar thing with the Higgs field- more mass as it travels down, less mass as it travels up, more mass, less mass; this would propel a turbine forever basically using gravity. Yes I know, science fiction- just like in the 1980's I saw iPads on Star Trek...

In order to answer this question one would have to rig up some kind of research test to observe the Higgs Boson effecting Dark Matter....that would seem rather easy once we understand How Much Energy is needed to produce a stable example of the Higgs Boson...then you up the energy levels even higher to cause the Higgs Field to Stretch and move ..perhaps given enough time and energy researchers will be able to "Smash" aspects of the Higgs Boson "Field" into Dark Matter Particles....but building a device with this type of power and energy levels is perhaps 300 years away..but I may be wrong..it may take us 10,000 years.''