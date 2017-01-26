Colonial Britain's influence on education system in India

In response to someone's question on "why is there so much misery, poverty and inequality in the subcontinent on the one hand and on the other we have top CEO's of Fortune 500 ruling the corporate world?"

Historic reasons. Our rulers over thousands of years institutionalised the undemocratic nature of education. Had it not been for the colonial rule we would have been far more unequal. Until the colonial rule ushered the concept of universal primary school without any distinction, it was nonexistent. Look at the chart and let me explain in a few words what led to the 'explosive growth of education.' We owe a huge gratitude instead of ignorant dismissiveness showered on our colonial past. We would have been a fractured subcontinent like Africa.

Education was denied to the poor and kept restricted to the elite in the subcontinent -- that is the main reason of poverty and inequality within the masses in the subcontinent. The history of education in South Asia began with teaching of traditional elements such as Indian religions, Indian mathematics, Indian logic at early Hindu and Buddhist centres of learning such as Taxila and Nalanda.

Indo subcontinent had known of rich traditions of Taxila and Nalanda, which had strong Buddhist influences; universities were ravaged by invaders but the fact is that no Hindu king or Muslim emperor ever tried to establish such institutions of learning again or democratise education. Why?

Education remained scripturally reserved for the higher castes and elites. That is sadly how '500 million today are children of a lesser God.' This is the biggest injustice and, like radical political Islam, will be the victim of connectivity so this inequity will wash out.

Prior to the British era, education in India commenced under the supervision of a guru in traditional schools called gurukuls. The gurukuls were supported by public donation and were one of the earliest forms of public school offices. However these Gurukuls catered only to the upper castes of the Indian society and the overwhelming masses were denied any formal education. This was based on the demands of caste system.

The rulers in the subcontinent rather detested the revival of Taxila and Nalanda secular and democratic credentials; they were not in favour of mass education ever until Jesuits introduced education for all of us. We would be far more segregated in what we continue to cherish as our pre-colonial rulers of antiquity. They were unfair and had no idea of the necessity of education.

The tragedy is that these rulers were very educated themselves and wrote biographies (Baber Nama - Tauzak Jehagari), but the education system remained very unattended, limited and primitive; the way they spent on palaces, forts and mosques and wars, if they had made similar efforts in democratic expansion of universal education we would not be such a poor subcontinent divided between extremes until today.

Mughals anyway were not going to get inspired by infidel culture of those ancient universities. Therefore Hindu as well as Mughals and rulers over thousands of years instituted class division, and never even thought or made any efforts about reviving these institutions.

Monasteries remained monasteries, unlike Europe where Salamanca Cambridge and Oxford became world renowned universities of today.

Is it a huge failure of the indigenous rulers of the subcontinent that they did not do enough to encourage mass education in the country? It was a huge failure and the reason for mass inequality and poverty. That is what came to haunt the Mughals/Ottomans very badly as they were left slowly and steadily with no skills to run the empire. Education in the subcontinent was not very democratic, being mainly the privilege of the upper classes all the way to British times.

Atulananda Sen says, “The medieval system of education, specially in the later Mughal period failed to impart the qualities of leadership, and thus ensure the supply of outstanding personali­ties in the different walks of life, which the later Mughals needed so badly.”

Maktab and madrassas were always encouraged but not any large state-backed educational institution across the subcontinent. Islamic institution of education in India on a limited scale included traditional madrassas and maktabs which taught grammar, philosophy, mathematics, and law influenced by the Greek traditions inherited by Persia the Middle East before Islam spread from these regions into India. The Ottoman Empire of that age as I have highlighted above also showed neglect toward mass education. Their system was intolerant, Ottoman school of manqul education was backward; a liberal approach to sciences on a limited scale was adopted once contact with Persia increased and we saw some madrassas substituted by the more relaxed maqul school.

With the advent of Islam in India, the traditional methods of education increasingly came under Islamic influence. Pre-Mughal rulers such as Qutb-ud-din Aybak and other Muslim rulers initiated institutions which imparted religious knowledge. But education remained limited.

Though Scholars such as Nizamuddin Auliya and Moinuddin Chishti became prominent educators and established Islamic monasteries. Those monasteries remained tied up to limited religious nizami syllabus. For a huge country, few institutions were minuscule. The very reason that we find such institutions show that they knew what is required but war and booty and keeping the caste and division was their preeminent obsession.

In the 18th century Delhi was the Madrasa Rahimiya under the supervision of Shah Waliullah, an educator who favored an approach balancing the Islamic scriptures and science. The course at the Madrasa Rahimiya prescribed 2 books on grammar, 1 book on philosophy, 2 books on logic, 2 books on astronomy and mathematics, and 5 books on mysticism.

Another centre of prominence arose in Lucknow under Mulla Nizamuddin Sahlawi, who educated at the Firangi Mahal and prescribed a course called the Dars-i-Nizami which combined traditional studies with modern and laid emphasis on logic.

It was the Jesuits who introduced India to both the European college system and the printing of books, through founding Saint Paul's College, Goa in 1542. The French traveler François Pyrard de Laval, who visited Goa c.1608, described the College of St Paul, praising the variety of the subjects taught there free of charge. Like many other European travelers who visited the College, he recorded that at this time it had 3000 students, from all the missions of Asia. Its Library was one of the biggest in Asia, and the first Printing Press was mounted there.

Universalisation of education: It was only in the colonial era, the British made education, in English, a high priority hoping it would speed modernisation and reduce the administrative charges. The gurukul system began to decline as the system promoted by the British began to gradually take over. Between 1881–82 and 1946–47, the number of English primary schools grew from 82,916 to 134,866 and the number of students in English Schools grew from 2,061,541 to 10,525,943. Literacy rates in accordance to British in India rose from 3.2 per cent in 1881 to 7.2 per cent in 1931 and 12.2 per cent in 1947.

Then from this modest beginning we see the hockey stick rise of education for all. This is what laid the foundation of the level playing field that gave us the plethora of CEOs starting from Pepsi to Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, Shantanu Narayen, CEO of Adobe, Francisco D'Souza, CEO of Cognizant, Rajeev Suri, CEO of Nokia, Sanjay Kumar Jha, CEO of Globalfoundries, Dinesh Paliwal, chairman and CEO of Harman International, George Kurien, CEO of NetApp. All these people are the products of the universalisation of our education. We were otherwise destined for very different kind of inequities.

We embellish our past as 'the biggest economy' only because we were largest numbers, but per capita we were poor.

No one really cared for mass education. We try to gloss everything under a veneer of a nonexistent united subcontinent. The fact is without 'primary education' and 'instrument of paramountancy' we would be a fragmented subcontinent like Africa. Look at this chart again. Look at the pathetic nature of our governance - and this is 1900 - decades after primary education was instituted by British. Before that was plain disaster.