Pluralism of ideas and prosperity of any nation are intertwined

Nothing works but pluralism, tolerance and enlightened attitudes. All this naked display of bigotry shall pass. Evil has no sustainability, good ultimately conquers and survives. There is a reason why we are 7.1 billion of us and not a few hundred million. We are better today than we ever were.

The venom of Hitler, the bitterness of Stalin, the shallow vision of Mao took a toll on 150 million innocent people, but in the last century all of them imploded.

What seemed to be the unconquerable and all-daunting evil of Daesh, Alqaeda, and the clarion calls from the pulpits of a stillborn political Islam where revolutions and global jihads threatened to take the Middle East by storm, are on their last sigh and have failed.

So will this Trump kind of limited mind and exclusion experiment, these characters have been footnotes of history. One you need to read is Caligula and then followed by many other self-imploding narcissists, a few of them in the last century mentioned above.

The pluralism of ideas and the prosperity of any land are intertwined. Freedom of minds and skill of intellect to 'think the unthinkable' is how humanity has progressed; when minds are incarcerated, nothing endures.

Renaissance within all three monolithic religions was built around norms of free mind; renaissance was about literature, architecture, arts and chiseling of marble to exquisite forms.

David could only be created by the love of the free labor of Michelangelo; an enslaved mind cannot be an artist or a creator. An enslaved man can be a revolutionary and many an enslaved people have helped changed the world, but their minds were free; they accepted death instead of compromise with totalitarian or dogmatic despotism.