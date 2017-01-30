Love your faith but break your obsession with antiquity and archaic medievalism

In response to: "Ike - you are a true scholar, but how do you explain the verses of holy Quran that encompass hundreds of verses endorsing cruelty - some are fairly explicit, like Quran (2:216) – ‘Fighting is prescribed for you, and ye dislike it.’ There are 109 verses that call Muslims to war with nonbelievers for the sake of Islamic rule. Or like this the command to cut off heads/kill infidels everyplace they may be hiding. Quran (2:191-193) – ‘And kill them wherever you find them, and turn them out from where they have turned you out’

I will raise my hands and admit it is a quandary, but I emphasise that history and scripts cannot be judges from today's vantage point.

I cannot answer your question but can give you the alternate truth that Muslims today can follow from the holy book and find a reconciliation with the modern world.

We all can find irreconcilable quotes in the Torah and the Bible with the modern world; the problem with Islamic extremists is their profound love and adherence to implementing today, in spirit and letter, for what may have been the verses for the early days of embryonic Islam - the Meccan Medinan verses. We cannot have a change of mind at gunpoint or a new nuclear holocaust. We need some alternate truths to be highlighted. Until such time minds go through the lost renaissance of Islam and discover the ultimate truth.

Anyway, I had written 15 years ago 'How do the terrorists justify terror by citing Islam? I try to convince extremists and moderates as well that there is a midway possible until we go through the renaissance, to avoid the bloodshed that is otherwise required for a nation to come out of renaissance fully enlightened.

I completely understand people's love for their dogma but they need to change and break their obsession with antiquity and archaic medievalism. I try my best to convince them they could easily support from their own holy book a peaceful coexistence with people who are different. Perpetual Jihad is not the requirement anymore. It is about education, peace, cohabitation and love for mankind.

The Farewell Pilgrimage of the Prophet Muhammed was a significant historical event in the Muslims life. Although thousands of Muslims witnessed the Farewell (last) Sermon given by the Prophet Muhammed, the Hadiths books reported at least three versions of the same Sermon. For an event witnessed by over 10,000 people, an accurate narration should have been available, but it has not.

Shiites changed this version of the Sermon to read, the book of Allah and my family, while the Sunnites changed it to read, the Book of Allah and my Sunnah. Only the version that talks about QURAN ALONE are the only one that does not contradict the QURAN and does not have any political motive behind it. It is the version ignored by the sects of the Sunnis and Shiites because it does not support their political agenda.

Here are the references to the three versions of the Sermon:

1) I leave with you Quran and Sunnah, Muwatta, 46/32) I leave with you Quran and Ahl al-bayt , Muslim 44/4, Nu2408; ibn hanbal 4/366; darimi 23/1, nu 3319.3) I leave for you the Quran alone you shall uphold it. Muslim 15/19, nu 1218; ibn Majah 25/84, Abu dawud 11/56.

His key points of the last address were a reference to Al-Quran only for direction and emphasis on egalitarianism and parity amongst mankind.

“Verily I have left amongst you that which will never lead you astray, the BOOK OF ALLAH, which if you hold fast you shall never go astray. And beware of transgressing the limits set in the matters of religion, for it is a transgression of religion, that brought destruction to (many people) before you.”

“All mankind is from Adam and Eve, an Arab has no superiority over a non-Arab nor a non-Arab has any superiority over an Arab; also a white has no superiority over a black nor a black has any superiority over a white – except by piety and good action.”

Going by Al-Quran alone the present global agenda of the terrorist organisation and political Islam suffers a great setback. What Al- Quran demands is quite at variance with what these terrorist outfits are interpreting

Al- Quran 6:151 demands: “take not life, which God hath made sacred, except by way of justice and law: thus doth He command you, that ye may learn wisdom.”Al- Quran 5:32 reiterates sanctity of human life: “if any one slew a person – unless it be for murder or for spreading mischief in the land – it would be as if he slew the whole people: and if anyone saved a life, it would be as if he saved the life of the whole people.”

The Hamas Covenant (Article 15) in contrast says something quite opposite to injunctions of Al-Quran and it refers its justification from a Hadith that is apparently in disagreement with Al- Quran 5:32: “I swear by that who holds in His Hands the Soul of Muhammed! I indeed wish to go to war for the sake of Allah! I will assault and kill, assault and kill, assault and kill (told by Bukhari and Muslim).”

Al- Quran 49:13 proclaims the unity of mankind: “O mankind! We created you from a single (pair) of a male and a female, and made you into nations and tribes, that ye may know each other, not that ye may despise (each other). Verily the most honoured of you in the sight of God is (he who is) the most righteous of you. And God has full knowledge and is well-acquainted (with all things).”

Al- Quran 5:8 forbids provocation of malice: “And do not let ill-will towards any folk incite you so that you swerve from dealing justly. Be just; that is nearest to heedfulness”

Al- Quran 16:90 denounces tyranny: “God commands justice and doing good and giving to relatives. And He forbids indecency and doing wrong and tyranny. He warns you so that hopefully you will pay heed.”

The text of Fatwa urging Jihad published in Al-Quds al-‘Arabi on February 23, 1998, effectively violates the fortitude of Al- Quran 49:13 Al- Quran 5:8 Al- Quran 16:90. Amongst other ‘notables’ it was signed by Osama Bin-Muhammad Bin-Ladin; Ayman al-Zawahiri…

‘The ruling to kill the Americans and their allies – civilians and military – is an individual duty for every Muslim who can do it in any country in which it is possible to do it, in order to liberate the al-Aqsa Mosque and the holy mosque from their grip, and in order for their armies to move out of all the lands of Islam, defeated and unable to threaten any Muslim. This is in accordance with the words of Almighty God, “and fight the pagans all together as they fight you all together,” and “fight them until there is no more tumult or oppression, and there prevail justice and faith in God.”

Al- Quran 5:2 rebukes dissemination of hatred: “Do not let your hatred of a people incite you to aggression.”

In contrast – Fatwa urging Jihad promotes arbitrary carnage and aggravation of anger: ‘We – with God’s help – call on every Muslim who believes in God and wishes to be rewarded to comply with God’s order to kill the Americans and plunder their money wherever and whenever they find it. We also call on Muslim ulema, leaders, youths, and soldiers to launch the raid on Satan’s U.S. troops and the devil’s supporters allying with them, and to displace those who are behind them so that they may learn a lesson.’

Al- Quran 2:256 emphasises freedom of belief: “Let there be no compulsion in religion: Truth stands out clear from Error: whoever rejects evil and believes in God hath grasped the most trustworthy hand-hold that never breaks. And God heareth and knoweth all things.”

And a story from the Life of the Prophet is ideal in which Prophet Muhammad sent a message to the monks of Saint Catherine in Mount Sinai: “This is a message written by Muhammad Ibn Abdullah, as a covenant to those who adopt Christianity, far and near, we are behind them. Verily, I defend them by myself, the servants, the helpers, and my followers, because Christians are my citizens; and by Allah! I hold out against anything that displeases them. No compulsion is to be on them. Neither are their judges to be changed from their jobs, nor their monks from their monasteries. No one is to destroy a house of their religion, to damage it, or to carry anything from it to the Muslims’ houses. Should anyone take any of these, he would spoil God’s covenant and disobey His Prophet. Verily, they (Christians) are my allies and have my secure charter against all that they hate. No one is to force them to travel or to oblige them to fight. The Muslims are to fight for them. If a female Christian is married to a Muslim, this is not to take place without her own wish. She is not to be prevented from going to her church to pray. Their churches are to be respected. They are neither to be prevented from repairing them nor the sacredness of their covenants. No one of the nation is to disobey this covenant till the Day of Judgment and the end of the world.”

In contrast- The words of Osama bin Laden earlier this year were contrary to what are very clear Quranic commands of no compulsion in religion: “Death is better than living on this Earth with the unbelievers among us.”

