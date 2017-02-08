Rate of travel of both information and our physical being defines our modern world

The rate of travel of information and our physical being defines our modern cosmopolitan world.

The world has changed - that is what I mean by 'the rate of travel of our physical being and information.' Original intent of any document has to be subservient to 'a fully connected global brain' where nonsense myths and fables shall not survive. When I say that what I mean is societies that were powerful, based on horse and stirrup, have seen a massive decline of power and influence. They were unable to absorb the change.

A postal horse with multiple stations on GT road could run at best 20 MPH, it would carry the firman (royal decree) of the emperor or the despot a few kilobyte worth of content in the letter. A 10 megabyte email travels at the speed of light today, basically information travel is a trillion time faster. We effectively travel and meet over huge distances in real time. We have to throw up this nauseating hate agenda that many breed in their guts. From extreme right to extreme left.

We need to be bang in the middle of the two extremes where truth exists in form of our moderate attitudes. We humans cannot physically exist in extremes, that's what is known in the universe as habitable zone.

We have actively searched for a planet like earth, so far we have not been reciprocated. The nearest solar system is 4 light years away and that is trillions of miles of distance. Self aware life is a huge phenomenon and not worthy of extremist hateful minds that are in ascendancy now a days as the last sigh of the evil thinking of cave age.

We humans are children of habit obsessed with our birth beliefs and dogmas. In the next few decades this global connectivity will impact our myopic blinkered backwardness like a death knell that will change the way our future generations think.

There is a force that rules this universe; not the gravity but 'the dark energy' and we are not yet aware of the composition of it. My banal definition of dark energy is that 'it is the manifestation of the sum total of the forces resident in protons of all the elements of the world.'

If we fuse two protons of hydrogen together at a pressure equivalent to what is at the centre of the sun we will understand the amount of latent energy resident in just one atom.

Here what we are and ordinary minds are slitting throats, killing people at the altar of time-barred philosophies and even the enlightened ones fanning new hate based on colour and gender.

Think beyond what is rammed in your heads by your sides. Hate and venom implodes and society has not come here as if it has not faced worst kind of fascist and religious diktats - we are here because all those systems failed and mutual respect, cooperation survived. That is the beauty of this world we live in. This demagoguery does not have too much of a shelf life.