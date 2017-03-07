Socrates's hemlock was elixir for his perpetuity!

In response to:

اس کے پیالے میں زہر نہیں آب حیات تھا ، زہر ھوتا تو سقراط اب تک کیسے زندہ ہوتا ۔ ۔ !

(Was Socrates's hemlock poison or an elixir ensuring his perpetuity!)

Corporeal life is meaningless if it leaves no footprints in the sands. I don't know of any lethal poison that can kill an idea whose day has come. He lived forever and they all died!

Socrates in 399, was ordered to drink a brew of poison hemlock, which he did in the company of his students; he did not die, rather he ensured for himself an eternal life. He said to his tormentors who forced him of drink the poison 'The hour of departure has arrived, and we go our separate ways, I to die, and you to live. Which of these two is better only God knows.'

No one knows his tormentors today, they are not even mentioned with names, though they were the leading citizens of Athens. He wasn’t loved by them since he talked against the dominant thinking of the day. His unconventional political and religious views gave the leading citizens of Athens the excuse they needed to sentence him to death for corrupting the morals of the youth of the city.

Plato's Apology relates to the incidence. Socrates' final words were "Crito, we owe a cock to Asclepius (the god of medicine). Pay it and do not neglect it."