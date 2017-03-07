Dogma is the underlying cause of war

Why have religions created so many wars? Why philosophers and people of wisdom don't slit each other's throats. Democratius and Aristotle had no clash of armies. Farabi never attacked the monastery of Shaikh Shahab. From the temple of Athens never did any crowd emerge who chopped heads of people and burnt cities! (Translated excerpt of philosophical rhetoric by Jaun Elia, renowned Pakistani Urdu poet, philosopher and scholar).

To argue someone's point that wars were more about power and that Nazis weren't following a religion, Hitler created the whole ideology where neo-fascists' hate originated from the original issue dating back to original dispute. All these neo-fascists, even Franco and Salazar, believed in Christian foundational literature from the earliest days of the Christian movement.

Until 1965 Jews were held responsible. 'In 1965, as part of the Vatican II council, the Catholic Church published a long-anticipated declaration entitled Nostra Aetate, offering a new approach to the question of Jewish responsibility for the crucifixion of Jesus. The document argued that modern-day Jews could not be held accountable for Jesus’ crucifixion and that not all Jews alive at the time of the crucifixion were guilty of the crime. This was a remarkable step forward in the history of Christian attitudes toward Jews, as Jewish blame for Jesus’ death has long been a linchpin of Christian anti-Semitism.' (Who killed Jesus )

Jews were all intellectuals like Marx. Hitler saw all these Bolsheviks, social democrats as part of a wider Jewish identity. Hitler's political theories and his racial theories blended to include Slavs and Gypsies as all who were part of the global inferiors to Aryans. Hitler's hate of Jews was supported by the church and entire German society, like Trump's philosophical guru Bannon now. The Germans thought that their country would return to greatness once the 'cancer of Jews' responsible for that German fall from grace is eradicated.

Hitler believed in Positive Christianity. The Jewish rabbis in Roman Judea charged Jesus with blasphemy and sought his execution (Please read Sanhedrin Trial of Jesus.). They had no real authority to have Jesus put to death (John 18:31), they brought Jesus to Pontius Pilate, the Roman governor of the province, who authorized Jesus' execution.

What is positive Christianity?

It dissociated Christianity with its Judaic origins. In 1937, Hans Kerrl, the Nazi Minister for Church Affairs, explained "Positive Christianity" as not "dependent upon the Apostle's Creed", nor in "faith in Christ as the son of God", upon which Christianity relied, but rather, as being represented by the Nazi Party, saying "The Fuehrer is the herald of a new revelation": William L. Shirer (1960). The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich. London: Secker & Warburg. pp. 238–39

John S. Conway: Review of Steigmann-Gall, Richard, The Holy Reich: Nazi Conceptions of Christianity, 1919–1945. H-German, H-Net Reviews. June, 2003: John S. Conway considered that Steigmann-Gall's analysis differed from earlier interpretations only by "degree and timing", but that if Hitler's early speeches evidenced a sincere appreciation of Christianity, "this Nazi Christianity was eviscerated of all the most essential orthodox dogmas" leaving only "the vaguest impression combined with anti-Jewish prejudice..." which few would recognize as "true Christianity".