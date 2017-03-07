A requiem for the young innocent martyrs of Peshawar Army Public School

(This post written on 16 December 2014, the day of the Peshawar Army Public School massacre by TTP (Tehrik-i-Taliban of Pakistan) is being reproduced for posterity)

Taliban have declared in a press release that what they did today is exactly in accordance with instructions prescribed in 'Sahih Bukhari Volume 5 page 148;' it allows them 'Qataal' of Takfiris (the word recently used by JI ex chief Munawar Hasan) even including the children whose pubic hairs have grown/appeared below the navel.

Look at one of the many children murdered, they were of this tender age. They had no hair grown below the navel yet. The exact text based on which killing of children was carried out by TTP:

'I was among the captives of Banu Qurayza. They (the Companions) examined us, and those who had begun to grow hair (pubes) were killed, and those who had not were not killed. I was among those who had not grown hair. - Sunnan Abu Dawud

Takfir: The Carte Blanche that allows this killing.

Read: The history of Talebanic mindset

Pathetic medieval jurisprudence and scriptural references as they murdered blindly; they first shot the kids, later collected them and blew themselves, they even burnt the principal of the school alive.

We need to stand up and say a clear no when hundreds of millions follow a thinking that provides the jurisprudence and legal basis of this slaughter. Any school going children can be a target of deranged ideologues who will kill in the name of the philosophy.

We all are partly to blame since we refuse to condemn the ideological support that allow such actions. This was an ideological killing and since then no law or collective fatwa has been issued to negate the basis on which these murders were carried out. These were great sacrifices by young children at the altar of the core of our belief system that we refuse to dislodge and unburden.