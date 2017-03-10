From seashell tweezers to Gillette 5 Mach

Flaked obsidian - equally useful as a hand ax and shaving tool

Unkempt hair growth was the main reason our cave age forefathers were termed as scraggly vagabonds. Earth was a very cold planet. During our last Ice Age, facial hair was a real problem for our ancestors.

Hair would hold water and freeze leading to severe facial frostbites. To remove facial hair, early humans begun pulling out their hairs nearly 100,000 years ago. Humans have used seashells as tweezers to pull facial hair. Hairs are a remnant of our evolutionary journey from chimps to human.

Fast forwarding to the Pharaohs, Egypt was very hot; long hair housed lice therefore removal of hair was a sign of hygiene and cleanliness of the advanced elitist class whereas vandals, slaves and criminals sported hair.

Hair growth was always a sign of backwardness of a society. Once man became advanced they tried their best to look clean and take all the hair off.

Egyptians applied hair removing creams and repeatedly rubbed pumice stone to remove every trace of facial hairs. Archaeologists have found blades in many burial chambers for the afterlife of the pharaoh.

Romans would rub the stubble off with pumice stones, and massage oils and perfumes into the skin. The richer you were, the less body hair you sported, even pubic hair, and if you were rich enough, you'd have a household barber.

The trend in shaving became an integral part of Roman society. After the Catholic church split from the Eastern Orthodox in 1054, Western church leaders encouraged shaving among its clergy to distinguish its members from their Jewish and Muslim counterparts. That trend was put into canonical law in 1096, when the Archbishop of Rouen banned beards outright save for Crusaders in the Holy Land.

The Kampfe Brothers star razor blade kit

By 1800 the Kampfe brothers designed the safety razor but the head had to be routinely removed from the handle and sharpened on a whet stone. The idea to avoid the trouble of sharpening that head, and replace it with a new one was concocted by a traveling King C. Gillette in 1895. Gillette in another eight years with the help of MIT professor William Nickerson developed the first modern, double-edged safety razor. By 1906, Gillette was selling more than 300,000 razors a year.

PS : Read the book 100,000 years of history, the chapter on history of shaving is most interesting. I have condensed this for you.