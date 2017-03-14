Let both scriptural and mythical legends live on

I am a totally secular person. I love human culture. I hate when Taliban destroys Buddhas in Bamiyan, but I also hate when so-called 'liberals' try to destroy the greatest living human myths, the greatest sacrifice of Jesus on the cross; you want to protect every speck of human culture like the Hammurabi code, the Justinian code, the Magna Carta Libertatum (Medieval Latin for "the Great Charter of the Liberties", but when it comes to scriptural traditions and legends you want to destroy the legendary figures and myths like Moses, Jesus. Why? Let them live like Achilles, Hercules and Samson. The biggest argument in favour of science is ' it works.'

If I try to burn the books of Iliad and Odyssey by Homer, the conscience of the 'liberal' world will rightly condemn me for being medieval and uncouth.

So why do they want to destroy the myth of 1.5 billion faithful? No one will even whisper if a Bible is burnt, let's get it right, these stories and legends and the faithful people are part of human heritage, let's not forget to protect the great heritage of mankind.

I like Mr. Dawkins when he writes "Do not indoctrinate your children. Teach them how to think for themselves, how to evaluate evidence, and how to disagree with you." But there is no need to go beyond that, Mr Dawkins. Much as I like your enthusiasm in destroying myths of scriptures, I want the scriptural mythical culture of mankind to live as Homer's Iliad and Odyssey. Much as I would give my life to save Homer's classics, I would also save the mythical legends of the scriptures. I don't believe in Six Days Creation, but let the story go on.

I will not only try not to destroy the legends of God, but also protect the Bamiyan and Sphinx of Pharaohs as heritage; these Abrahamic legends are also heritage of man. Much as I like to stick my neck out in protecting the myths of Sphinx or Terra Cotta warriors, I regard the legendary sacrifice of Jesus at the altar and the martyrdom of Hussein in Karbala at par with sacrifice, like administration of hemlock to Socrates and persecutions suffered by Giordano Bruno, Galilei Gaileilo. I respect them all.

These persecutions of philosophers are as legendary as the persecution suffered by Jesus and Hussein.

Let's not in the name of 'liberalism' destroy our great human heritage of Hajj and Vatican's new elections of the descendant of St. Peter in Rome, the bishop of Rome; we humans will do well if we respect others. Let time take its toll; let universal connectivity raise our understanding and we become more respectful and less dogmatic. As free thinkers, let's not become as intolerant, disrespectful and fundamentalist like the uncouth bunch of self-styled faithfuls. That is how a freethinker is an unbending inflexible demagogue.

(Welcoming Pope Francis 1, the forerunner for next few years for continuation of human legends. Amen.)

Iqbal Latif

2014 #Dawkins