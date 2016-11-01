In context of the birth of the universe, 'nothingness' in itself is a 'thing'

In context of the birth of the universe, I think 'nothingness' is in itself a 'thing.' Once we accept it as such, then we are comfortably on the path of the Big Bang.

From 'nothingness', the Big Bang roared.

In the first second of our birth, so much inflation happened that in the so far 13.7 billion years of our birth we have not seen such a fast rate of expansion.

The normal laws of Physics were not in play when the atoms in our body were born 13.7 billion years ago. We are a composition 13.7 billion years old.

Therefore I say 'The purpose of the Universe is not only to make more Universes; it is to reach sentient status for our constituent stardust. It is actually transformation of 'wandering spinning small speck of stardust' to a wondrously sentient thinking machine ready to decipher the origins of the Universe.'

We bipedals are that thinking machine. This is the essence of universe and therefore unless we respect every life as sublime we will not prosper faster.

Goodness helps unlock knowledge whereas the misery of war and famine stops growth. Our goodness towards fellow beings shall define our future on this nothing-to-write-home-about planet.

Our universe will not let us decipher any further or open further doors to learn the grand unified theory until we change our attitude towards human misery and scarcity.

We have hit the glass ceiling of knowledge as we have not used our gifted fast track research over last ten thousand years, since the emergence from Jericho, to alleviate human pain, rather, we have focused more towards self destruction. Aliens would and I still believe if they are out there, they are helping us by sending us their knowledge manifestations like Socrates, Archimedes, Galileo, Newton, Einstein.

Any alien who would conquer wormholes and teleportation would be a benevolent species, not like Columbus. They would not occupy planet earth!

That is why from medievalism of cave age we have become what we are in the cyber quantum age in less than a hundred years. Horse driven carts and steam engines were the fastest means of travel until the 20th century.

We conquered distance; we made geography and boundaries immaterial for our future generations. This is from the concourse high... A prime directive should be to bring up these freshmen of cave age who slit throats still and have little respect for each other's lives on to the threshold of age of reason.

These aliens may be scientifically a billion or millions of years ahead of us. The jingoistic sentient races like what we are right now have no future. We will collapse unless we act humanely and big heartedly. We need them to keep unlocking more of the secret Grand Unified Theory by sending more of Socrates, Archimedes, Galileo, Newton, Einstein.

My answer to Professor Stephen Hawking on probable alien invasion: