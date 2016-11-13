Most Pak terrorism incidents are Afghan-focused and not Kashmir driven

Someone remarked that "India has lost close to 100 K lives due to Kashmir, and nobody is moved..."

This is a complete exaggeration.

India has been the safest country in South Asia as far as terror incidents go.

How many of these terrorists incidents below are 'Pak-terrorists-Kashmir-driven'? Kashmiris want freedom from both of us. They want to go their way, this is their indigenous struggle; I wish I could clear this up earlier.

Since 1984, India has been very lucky, thank heavens, and I continue to pray that there may be no terror incident as Indian reaction to any terror incident from the North is a threat of a full blown war. The fact is there have been very few attacks if you compare the frequency of terror incidents to the world and Pakistan. Imagine Pakistanis going to war with Afghanistan where they have lost 60,090 to terror in last ten years.

We live in a terror prone world; every terror incident should not lead to a declaration of war. We have to see the pain of others too!

Comparing Indian terrorist attacks since 1984 to Pakistan from 2003 - Who has really suffered and being bled the most??

We took over the tribal and the most radicalized part of the subcontinent after 1947. We are a buffer and we had war on our northern border imposed by the Russians. Yes, we also were self hating bunch, ready to tear each other apart, but rarely has that venom spilled over the border.

How many of these attacks are Kashmir driven? Since 1984, India has been very lucky. There have been very few attacks if you compare to the world or Pakistan. Against 60,000 in Pakistan, India has not suffered even 1/1000 of it. Most Pak terror is Afghan focused.

Source: Wikipedia