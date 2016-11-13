Indian Rupee Demonetisation: Understanding the decision

Restore M1 to pre Oct 28th level. And invest the newly discovered orphan circulation into massive infrastructure and poverty eradication programmes. Alleviate the disenfranchised and bring a real change in the lives of people. Don't be a miser and run this huge GDP on less than absolutely required M1. If you don't, you will face consequences; M1 is the grease of the economy. And by the way, if you had taken the decision 6 months ago, you should have printed a lot more 100's and fixed the teller machines.

In response to a friend's question on the Indian demonetisation decision: "Don your economy expert hat and help us Indians understand this business threadbare!!"

Reason for call-back: 'The supply of notes of all denomination were increased by 40% between 2011 and 2016, the ₹500 and ₹1000 banknotes increased by 76% and 109% respectively in this period owing to counterfeit money.'

You never play with M1 - it is about velocity and circulation far in excess of the previous money in circulation to restore the confidence.

For my Indian friends -

101 of Money supply and the impacted M1. Everyone should read it! Please help your nation at this juncture. I am not impressed with the politicians who are without any professional read are attacking this demonetisation. I am honestly surprised with the lack of understanding of 'national components of monetary liquidity.' Sad.

Explaining the decision: It makes sense to me. 'It’s the Money Supply, Stupid' - I will answer 'What is the decision, how it impacts the liquidity, when it was taken, what are the components of money supply of India? And what should be done? '

I try to make things simple and easy for everyone to understand sans emotions.

1. What is the decision?

It only impacts M1. The supply of notes of all denomination were increased by 40% between 2011 and 2016, the ₹500 and ₹1000 banknotes increased by 76% and 109% respectively in this period owing to counterfeit money. This was a humongous illicit increase, these were used to finance the underground economy and the underworld of terror and finance. As a result the step of eliminating the notes was taken.

2. How much liquidity is impacted?

On 28 October 2016, the total currency in circulation in India was ₹17.77 lakh crore (US$260 billion). In terms of value, the annual report of Reserve Bank of India of 31 March 2016 stated that total bank notes in circulation valued to ₹16.42 lakh crore (US$240 billion) of which nearly 86% (around ₹14.18 lakh crore (US$210 billion)) was ₹500 and ₹1000 banknotes. In terms of volume, the report stated that 24% (around 2,203 crore) of the total 9,026.6 crore banknotes were in circulation. This is M1.

3. When was the decision taken?

The decision was made about six months ago and printing of new currency notes of denomination ₹500 and ₹2000 had already been started. However, only the top members of the government, security agencies and the central bank were aware of the move.

4. What is money supply ??

M0 and M1, also called narrow money, normally include coins and notes in circulation and other money equivalents that are easily convertible into cash. Money created by a monetary authority (notes, coins, and banks’ deposits at the monetary authority) represents the underlying monetary base of an economy. This monetary base, or high-powered money, is imbued with the most moneyness of the various types of financial assets that are called money. The monetary base is ready to use in transactions in which goods and services are exchanged for “money.”

Definition of M0, M1, M2, M3, M4. Different measures of money supply. Not all of them are widely used and the exact classifications depend on the country.

The Reserve Bank of India defines the monetary aggregates as:

Reserve Money (M0): Currency in circulation + Bankers’ deposits with the RBI + ‘Other’ deposits with the RBI = Net RBI credit to the Government + RBI credit to the commercial sector + RBI’s claims on banks + RBI’s net foreign assets + Government’s currency liabilities to the public – RBI’s net non-monetary liabilities. M1: Currency with the public + Deposit money of the public (Demand deposits with the banking system + ‘Other’ deposits with the RBI). Money Supply M1 in India increased to 27139.16 INR Billion in September from 26872.19 INR Billion in August of 2016. Money Supply M1 in India averaged 5044.87 INR Billion from 1972 until 2016, reaching an all time high of 27139.16 INR Billion in September of 2016 and a record low of 80.15 INR Billion in January of 1972. Money Supply M1 in India is reported by the Reserve Bank Of India. M2: M1 + Savings deposits with Post office savings banks. Money Supply M2 in India increased to 28229.17 INR Billion in October from 27746.92 INR Billion in September of 2016. Money Supply M2 in India averaged 8942.38 INR Billion from 1991 until 2016, reaching an all time high of 28229.17 INR Billion in October of 2016 and a record low of 1127.49 INR Billion in November of 1991. Money Supply M2 in India is reported by the Reserve Bank of India. M3: (Broad concept of money supply) M1+ Time deposits with the banking system = Net bank credit to the Government + Bank credit to the commercial sector + Net foreign exchange assets of the banking sector + Government’s currency liabilities to the public – Net non-monetary liabilities of the banking sector (Other than Time Deposits). Money Supply M3 in India increased to 123931.54 INR Billion in October from 122289.14 INR Billion in September of 2016. Money Supply M3 in India averaged 20508.11 INR Billion from 1972 until 2016, reaching an all time high of 123931.54 INR Billion in October of 2016 and a record low of 123.52 INR Billion in January of 1972. Money Supply M3 in India is reported by the Reserve Bank of India. M4: M3 + All deposits with post office savings banks (excluding National Savings Certificates).

5. What should be done?

Restore M1 to pre Oct 28th level. And invest the newly discovered orphan circulation into massive infrastructure and poverty eradication programmes. Alleviate the disenfranchised and bring a real change in the lives of people. Don't be a miser and run this huge GDP on less than absolutely required M1. If you don't, you will face consequences; M1 is the grease of the economy. And by the way, if you had taken the decision 6 months ago, you should have printed a lot more 100's and fixed the teller machines. That's where I find fault with the mandarins of Delhi.

6. What will be the next target?

Foreign deposits and Gold shall remain the next frontier to tap. An estimated 20,000 metric tons or more of bullion -- more than double holdings in the U.S. It is all stashed in India’s homes and temples. Swiss National Bank estimates that the total amount of deposits in all Swiss banks, at the end of 2010, by citizens of India were CHF 1.95 billion (INR 92.95 billion, US$2.1 billion). Money owned by Indians in Swiss banks drops to record low of Rs 8,392 crore. The drop in numbers is significant as the Narendra Modi government has stepped up efforts both at the domestic and diplomatic level.

a) Real estate is all valuation-dependent. Without the huge as big as 30/40 percent black element, prices of land will eventually drop.

b) Gold, largest amount held outside Fort Knox is privately held by Indians. Absolutely useless hoarded money. That has no purpose. Gold does not bring any economic activity unless it is used to create M1; for that it needs to be in the government coffers. Yes a rich men feel quite rich with gold but eventually it is least productive.

What is the tax payable with penalties on INR 10,000,000? Here is the chart... with 200 percent penalty.

c) Foreign bank accounts, after 30th Sept any Indian holding money in swiss bank accounts can literally be jailed. The money is an albatross around his neck.

d) Swiss banks are clamouring to return money. Political and black money is least appreciated now by the foreign banks. You will very soon see the whole list coming out like Wikileaks.

e) Real estate in Dubai is mostly owned by rich Indians and the underworld that will see a huge correction.

7. To someone's question on "what the result of demonetisation be?"

A slow down, if nothing is done. India needs 'Helicopter money' - yes give the windfall to public. 'Remove poverty and spread the money - 15 lakhs per Indian is lovable even 5 lakhs don't add up to national profit.' It is about restoring money supply to its old level and not about about replacing ATM machines spewing notes. Don't forget MV = PY. If money supply increases, it leads to price rises and when money supply decreases it leads to deflation.

The concept of the quantity theory of money (QTM) began in the 16th century. QTM in a Nutshell states that there is a direct relationship between the quantity of money in an economy and the level of prices of goods and services sold. According to QTM, if the amount of money in an economy doubles without productivity increase, price levels also double, causing inflation but never ever quantity of money has been reduced at such a scale for such a huge diversified economy.

The whole idea is it is expected that a huge amount of black money in circulation will disappear - what is it being replaced with - economics tells me MV= PY if money supply, the grease of economy, changes negatively by 30% the prices will drop. This means a big problem - like the Japanese are suffering in 'no spending' - in anticipation of dropping prices. Moreover, the confidence factor; confidence in the bedrock of currency has been eroded. Now that they all know someone else can do it in the future, they will find most innovative ways to park their black wealth in foreign exchange - 'more people will buy forex.' Who is going to work and replace the black currency - the only way is low income debts and first time buyers' opportunity. The problem is that this poverty persists when 'we acknowledge that nothing can be done with the poor people, they had never seen much of the 1,000 note anyway'. That is not true and that needs to change. Mark my words: unless a generous policy of distribution of this windfall is adopted and efforts redouble to encourage grassroots growth, the slowdown will lead to a painful reduction in the growth rate and fall in currency. In the absence of efforts to hugely increase money supply, I see the Indian Rupee fall by March 2017 to 75.

Nearly 4-5 trillion Rs. have disappeared from the every day economy. Hence money supply has been seriously impacted. Only the government can help create demand by printing enough money and push it in the public to restore confidence of strategy. It needs to cut interest rates and make policies so that the missing 4-5 trillion rupees of black-money money supply and velocity is restored. This will not be easy but no better chance than now to reach out to the disenfranchised poor and make credit available to them. Distribute the windfall instead of cutting the deficit. People have no liquidity and India needs immediate liquidity so that people can spend the money, and help grow nominal gross domestic product.

In his book “Between Debt and the Devil,” which advocates helicopter money, the British economist Adair Turner cites Pennsylvania in the early 1700s, the U.S. Union government in the 1860s and Japan in the early 1930s as examples of governments that used monetary finance without triggering hyperinflation.

In 1969 Milton Friedman wrote an essay in which he highlighted a new idea to world’s low-growth, low inflation cycle, he called it the helicopter money. He advocated that imagined newly printed money be dropped from helicopters. It is a rational approach to avoid deflation and big slow down. It will not lead to Weimar Germany kind of hyperinflation.

Helicopter money is also different from traditional fiscal stimulus, in a traditional stimulus the government sells bonds to the public and uses the proceeds to directly stimulate demand, for example by building highways, hiring teachers or cutting taxes. But in the case of Helicopter money it merges QE and fiscal policy. The government issues bonds to the central bank, which pays for them with newly created money. India needs to replace the lost 4-5 trillions of black money by giving it to the public - even free!

Government who couldn’t or wouldn’t collect enough taxes to finance their spending resorted to the printing press, from the U.S. Confederacy in the 1860s to Weimer Republic in 1923 and Zimbabwe in the 1990s, therefore central banks, are prohibited from financing government deficits. In the present case India has just removed the entire liquidity with a stroke of a pen, monetising the debt can cause hyperinflation; but when the important part of money circulation has disappeared it needs to be created, all central bankers monetise debt to create enough currency to grease the wheels of commerce. It is the only option for any country struggling with self impacted deflation and slow growth. Make people happy! If India progresses we all will do well.

So I would say to Mr. Modi:

You need very low interest rates; you need massive quantitative easing and stimulus and you need solid advice from experienced central bankers who have avoided catastrophes like this. To eradicate black money supply is one thing; the Policy response to replace the hidden hand of black wealth needs a massive state-sponsored stimulus.

It is very good to document a historical 30:40% economy to digital cash but it would now need different measures; state has to take control of providing the money supply. And create liquidity. Otherwise by 30th Dec you will see a very big slow down. Kindly get advice from Ben Bernanke, get him over to advise the finance ministry's old guard. They have absolutely no idea how to overcome this massive liquidity crunch that I envisage. Spending is what keeps people employed, and spending is what helps growth. That has been cut and is dwindling fast. It needs much more than what I am seeing now.

Example: Every real estate transaction had a sweetener of 'black cash' attached to it - it was literally the equity part. No transaction was possible without white and black cash. Now if you want to buy a Rs. 1 crore apartment, without the 30 lakh black cash part, the developer either has to reduce the price or you need to pay the entire sum in cash. Now this has resulted in illiquidity. The banks have huge exposures to developers; they have excess hoarded black cash in tonnes and they don't want to take the hit. The whole thing is frozen - here you need soft loans to replace the portion that has disappeared. If you leave the market frozen, you will see collapsing values and banks' bad debt exposures increasing.