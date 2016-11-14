Relax, Trump's presidency likely to be very Pentagon and expert advice driven

I have compiled President-elect Trump's latest positions on Obama Health Care, Mexican Wall, Illegal immigrants, Iran Nuclear agreement, Clinton prosecution, arming Syrian moderates, Chinese tariffs, banning Muslims and his transition team. It is not a turnaround; this is absolute pragmatism on what is needed to make things work. And good for Americas and the world at large! He is no demagogue, so let's cool things down. And "read his lips"!

If you are a good hardworking person in the world, no one is coming after you. Accept the change in life instead of resistance and hate. He is obsessed with tax reforms and trade, and the massive $2 trillion infrastructure deal. For that, he would need Mexican workers. He is going to encourage good behaviour and those who think 'he is going to whip some arses red' maybe are sadly mistaken; rest assured his presidency is likely to be very Pentagon and expert advice driven.

Please don't listen to conspiracy mongers and people with their slants and preferences. Trump presidency will not bring any joy to hate mongers and vile people. Don't make this incoming administration as your perceived enemy. Give them a chance to work. Don't create demons in your heads. The things that worry you the most are not his immediate priority.

1. US President-elect Donald Trump has said he is open to leaving intact key parts of President Barack Obama's healthcare bill.

On President Obama’s health-care law, for example, Trump said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Friday that he would like to keep some parts of the law intact and may seek to amend the statute rather than repeal it. Trump said he came to the conclusion after Obama, during Trump’s Oval Office visit Thursday, suggested areas of the law that should be preserved.

2. Former House speaker Newt Gingrich, a Trump adviser, cast doubt this week on whether the new president would seek to have Mexico fund his proposed border wall — a pledge that inspired regular chants of “Build that wall!” during campaign rallies.

Former New York City mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani, a close adviser to Trump, sounded certain that the wall would be built — but was far from clear about the timeline. He said during an interview on CNN Thursday that he thinks Trump should prioritize tax reform in his first 100 days rather than issues such as building the border wall.

3. Trump now says he plans to legalize some undocumented immigrants

Sources tell Univision that Trump plans to announce a major shift on immigration policy next week. The Republican candidate met Saturday with Hispanic leaders who said he told them he regrets prior comments about Mexicans.

Mario Rodríguez, head of the Hispanic 100 group in California, and Jovita Carranza, who worked in George W. Bush's administration, with Donald Trump.

Trump built his campaign message around bold vows to, among other things, force Mexico to pay for a massive border wall, fully repeal the Affordable Care Act and ban Muslims from entering the United States. But in the days since his upset election victory, he or his advisers have suggested that those proposals and others may be subject to revision.

4. A senior adviser to President-elect Donald Trump said the new US leader will “review” the Iran nuclear agreement, but will stop short of ripping up the landmark international pact.

5. Phares, one of Trump’s top foreign policy advisers, also signaled that Trump might not move the US Embassy to Jerusalem immediately and indicated he would make negotiating an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal a priority right off the bat.

6. In an interview, Trump also avoided answering whether he would follow through on a campaign vow to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while secretary of state. “It’s not something I’ve given a lot of thought, because I want to solve health care, jobs, border control, tax reform,” he said.

7. “Will you ask Congress to ban all Muslims from entering the country?” a reporter asked. Trump appeared to hear the question before thanking everybody and walking away.

8. “He’s been misquoted about the 45 percent on China. Everybody says, ‘Oh, he’s going to slap 45 percent tariff on everything out of China.’ That’s not what he said, and it’s not what he intends,” Ross said. “What he actually said was if it turns out that the Chinese yuan is 45 percent overvalued, or as much as 45, and if they won’t negotiate with us, then it may become necessary as a negotiating measure to threaten them with as much as a 45 percent tariff.”

9. Very senior and seasoned 'Transition team': Mr Pence will help to "prepare a transformative government ready to lead from day one", the statement said. Governor Christie will join Dr Ben Carson, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, retired Lt Gen Michael Flynn, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and US Senator Jeff Sessions as the vice chairs of the transition effort.

10. US President-elect Trump on arming "moderate rebels" in Syria and cooperation with Russia.