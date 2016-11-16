Why are our people inure and unreactive to terrorist killings?

How many 'million-man' remembrance walks were organised by us as a nation for Peshawar post APS tragedy? Yes, maybe a few hundreds would gather in vigils with candles, but how many times have we ever walked in solidarity in millions for 75,000 killed in either Karachi, Lahore or Islamabad?

Those vigils by some handful of civil societies activists were called 'desi liberal westernised version of fatheha' by most who never even tried to make it to them. Simply most are not interested in the western way of remembrance and the excuse was that it is the 'UnIslamic' way but today all that hypocrisy has been forgotten. Why?

When it came to bring and tear down Abdul Aziz's evil empire in Lal Masjid the movement fizzled out after 7 days of APS. He had termed APS as a legitimate target and the killers martyrs. Forget it? No one came out! We had a stillborn knee-jerk baby revolution against Lal Masjid as people were not ready to harness Aziz.

Why are we now diabolically asking something that we didn't do and are not ready to do? First 7 days the killers 'were not amongst us' but were imported by RAW until they were identified to be hiding in the next door mosque abetted by the local Imam, where some of these children would even pray. This is our real ugly face!!

Next, how many times have our leaders led the walks? None. After 'Charlie massacre,' Hollande led the March of million people. Was anyone of us listening or caring after APS? Sadly at nearly the same time, our leader was getting married - his sherwani was more a point of discussion and our media was preoccupied and obsessed with lehnga of Reham Khan. We pitifully buried our children from our memories for the sake of having fun at the hilltop at Banni Galla. Are we real, we need to ask?

Peshawar tragedy happened on 16th Dec - In a strange twist of events, the nation within a week and a half was told of the 'joyous news of the wedding of the century' by the new couple. The pictures of the couple taken on 7th of Jan were the obsession that our media and the whole nation was preoccupied with as the white coffins of the children in the shallow graves were still oozing blood. We are such a sorry bunch of tamashabeens (spectators) that for us his sherwani was more a point of discussion and our media was preoccupied and obsessed with lehanga of Reham Khan then.

We should have been out demonstrating in millions, not caring about two very middle aged people who were getting married and creating a media circus. Then we have the audacity to point fingers at others' care of duty and loyalty.

Have some introspection please. Stop this demeaning activity of moral equivalence. From 1459 years and now, as late as Malala to everything else, we have a conspiracy to weave and spin. We need to change our narrative for once. No one really cares what we have to say.

Such a disgraceful shameless series of memes are making their way on 'why others don't remember our fallen' - it starts with respect of human life in our own society! When we don't respect human life, the consequence is 'our existence is 1/1000th of those inhabitants of the states who respect their citizens.'

That is the real bitter truth for us to digest. We need to eat our hearts out and learn to live in this world like a decent human being, not as appeasing proxies of heartless assassins and vandals. How many excuses do we make? If memory serves me right, we do it for everything else; if we have failed to respect our fallen heroes, why blame others?

That same night of the attack, I was in Trafalgar Square for remembrance of the fallen. Millions gathered at eve in the Cathedral of Notre Dame. I have attended several such marches. Though we don't participate in anything, our indifference and cowardice is monumental; we are afraid of the monsters and that hurts; we find it easy to score and script brownie points; we need to resist by expressing our open condemnation and hijack of our ideals.

We don't respect and identify with our heroes as we are double-minded on 'whether the perpetrators were not our martyrs??' That is the hard truth!