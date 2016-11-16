Religion and governance are twains that shall never meet! Heaven is right here to be achieved by serving mankind.

Religion and governance are antithesis and thesis. Religion worries about the afterlife and governance the improvement of life right here for everyone. Nations have a decision to make - make hell here to ensure heavens in the after world or make heaven here and ensure a heaven for your stardust in the after world. Corporeal existence is unique for a carbon-based sentient life. Stardust goes back into the throes of white dwarfs.

When our sun will engulf us one day, expanding as helium decreases, it will finally collapse into a white dwarf. Our future looks very bright; the next few billion years our sun will eventually desiccate Earth, leaving it hot, brown and uninhabitable. About 7.6 billion years from now, the sun will reach its maximum size as a red giant: its surface will extend beyond Earth’s orbit today by 20 percent and will shine 3,000 times brighter. In its final stage, the sun will collapse into a white dwarf.

Scientists have calculated that a white dwarf will take tens of hundreds of billions of years to cool down and become a black dwarf. The last stage of stellar evolution is a black dwarf. Because they emit no heat or light, these objects would be a challenge to detect if they existed today. However, at less than 14 billion years old, the universe is still too young to have created any black dwarfs!

Think about it. This is the heaven awaiting us in future please! Make this earth paradise by eradicating disease, misery and war. And instituting dignity, equality and equal opportunity for every man.