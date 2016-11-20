Recognition of one's imperfections can be his biggest strength

On @Ike, your best advice, just love following you, love your flamboyance and color....., like to imitate you when I grow.... !

Make your own your mistakes. Are you a rebel? If you are 19, have people started calling you a 'mad rebel' yet? Have you ever been dismissed for your 'ideas' ever? By your age, I was. 10 times at least. It is people who ridiculed and insulted me that turned me into who I am today. I just never wanted to be like them; I never did what they did. Till today when I look for advice, I look for my best friends in high places -- like Socrates, Archimedes, Copernicus, Galilee Galileo, Newton or Einstein. Do you have such friends? With friends like these, when you open your mouth, people gravitate towards you.

People are impressed with minds not pockets, I can guarantee you that. This morning when I got up I straight away replied to posts about Prof Nash, Henry Cavendish and Van Gogh. I don't talk of any lesser person, it is the quality of your talk that impresses people, not the depth and quality of your pocket. With an intelligent mind you don't need to own anything, you get enough invitations to fill in the gaps when the super rich need to learn something. Go for that image, of a super intelligent stylish man.

Life is not complicated; it is we who make it complicated. I still make mistakes, I don't focus on or waste too much energy on trying to avoid them; my mistakes are my best tutors. I am not a very wise man because I never try to alter people; I like to be who I am. I don't waste time and money trying to get my hands on more of everything. Humility is the greatest virtue and pride the biggest leveller. Now you decide what you want to have in your quiver as the most potent ammunition. That decision will make you are break you.

I don't make promises that I can’t keep. I don't blame others for my failures. My Facebook page is the face of my mind and my life. I always say "if you don't like what you see here, don't come here, don't tell me how to live my life." I am not obsessed over the future as I am not perfect, rather imperfect. I don't wait for things to be perfect; I don't pretend as if 'I know everything'; it is the insecurity of my ignorance that I dabble with things that don't overfill my mind with fruitless information. I have killed that hydra-headed beast of arrogance of ignorance.

I share the little I know, because I know this is the only wealth I have. As I am not mean, I share the little I know. I have too much time because I am never busy, therefore I try to be productive in my own foolish way. I would prefer to die rather than live life any other way; this was my life from the word go - thinking, observing, learning and unlearning, relearning. I never was a monotonous 'perfectionist' who had nothing to say for the last 5-plus decades with a long venomous tail of a scorpion. I killed the scorpion inside me and rejigged the human within to grow up to my limited imperfect true potential. I don't hold on to hatred and don't ever give what I don’t want to receive. Recognition of my imperfections from day one has been my biggest strength.