Change the entire government-sponsored education syllabus of Pakistan

Following my interview, someone told me that he had listened to it and wanted to know "what should we replace our syllabus of madrassas - from archaism of Nizammiyah syllabus?" To which my response was:

Please change the entire government-sponsored 'Pakistan Education Syllabus', if you want to alleviate intolerance in Pakistan and make it an open country. Today we are taught Muhammad Bin Qasim conquering the Sindh and about Mahmood Ghaznavi whose 17 attacks on Somnath are embellished.

The syllabus I propose, considering our inclination and insistence over our glorious past, is to remove vandals like Ghauris and Ghaznavis and instead I would rather introduce the following. Check the Encyclopaedia and you will find the references:

1. Al Farabi - who in Arabic philosophical tradition is known as "the Second Master", after Aristotle. He is credited with preserving the original Greek texts during the Middle Ages because of his commentaries and treatises, and influencing many prominent philosophers, like Avicenna and Maimonides. His book "Philosophy" of Plato and Aristotle.

2. Al-Kindi - some portions of 'The Philosophical Works of al-Kindi (Studies in Islamic Philosophy).' Al Kindi's central theme underpins the compatibility between philosophy and other "orthodox" Islamic sciences, particularly theology.

3. Tareekh ul Hind of Al-Biruni, if we insist on sticking to a thousand plus years old. Al-Biruni (973 – 1048) was a Persian scholar and Polymath from the Khwarezm region. He is regarded as one of the greatest scholars of the medieval Islamic era and was well versed in physics, mathematics, astronomy, and natural sciences, and also distinguished himself as a historian and chronologist. In religion he was a Shi’ite Muslim, but with agnostic tendencies. His poetical works seek to combine Greek wisdom and Islamic thought. He spent a large part of his life in Ghazni in modern-day Afghanistan, capital of the Ghaznavid dynasty. In 1017 he traveled to the Indian subcontinent and authored “Kitab Tarikh Al-Hind” (History of India) after exploring the Hindu faith practised in India. He is given the titles the “founder of Indology”. He was an impartial writer on custom and creeds of various nations. Most of the works of Al-Biruni are in Arabic.

4. Avicenna - Please kindly add and teach Avicenna who has 450 works to his credit. Around 240 have survived, including 150 on philosophy and 40 on medicine. His most famous works are The Book of Healing, a philosophical and scientific encyclopedia, and The Canon of Medicine, a medical encyclopedia which became a standard medical text at many medieval universities and remained in use as late as 1650. In 1973, Avicenna's Canon Of Medicinewas reprinted in New York.

5. Al-Khwārizmī' - In the 12th century, Latin translations of his work on the Indian numerals introduced the decimal positional number system to the Western world. Al-Khwārizmī's The Compendious Book on Calculation by Completion and Balancing presented the first systematic solution of linear and quadratic equations in Arabic. He is often considered one of the fathers of algebra. He revised Ptolemy's Geography and wrote on astronomy and astrology. Some words reflect the importance of al-Khwārizmī's contributions to mathematics. "Algebra" is derived from al-jabr, one of the two operations he used to solve quadratic equations. Algorism and algorithm stems from Algoritmi, the Latin form of his name. His name is also the origin of (Spanish) guarismo and of (Portuguese) algarismo, both meaning digit.

6. Ibn Rushd - his book on importance of reason over belief. Ibn Rushd was a defender of Aristotelian philosophy against Ash'ari theologians led by Al-Ghazali. Although highly regarded as a legal scholar of the Maliki school of Islamic law, Ibn Rushd's philosophical ideas were considered controversial in Ash'arite Muslim circles. Whereas al-Ghazali believed that any individual act of a natural phenomenon occurred only because God willed it to happen. Ibn Rushd insisted phenomena followed natural laws that God created. Ibn Rushd had a greater impact on Christian Europe: he has been described as the "founding father of secular thought in Western Europe"[and was known by the sobriquet the Commentator for his detailed emendations to Aristotle. Latin translations of Ibn Rushd's work led the way to the popularization of Aristotle.

7. Ibn Khaldun - was a North African Arab historiographer and historian. He is claimed as a forerunner of the modern disciplines of sociology and demography. He is best known for his book, the Muqaddimah or Prolegomena.