Use Facebook as a tool to develop and polish your own ideas

In response to a dear friend's rhetorical question on his Facebook wall "Why so many "friend's" requests and after accepting them, no response!"

My dear friend, keep FB as a tool to develop and polish your own ideas. Honestly people don't read much - they only want to add friends. Therefore the best thing for me that works is that I don't accept friends anymore. ( I have nearly 1500 pending requests - I do visit the wall and when I find a hidden gem I do add still).

And what is also important: don't argue with people. It is not about democracy, you cannot engage in the luxury of 'incessant discussions' with people you have never met. They get upset with you; don't force them to like you. Remove yourself from becoming a thorn in their lives. This is most important - 'peace on Facebook' for productive enhanced creativity.

Don't ever make it a catwalk of who's who. If you are on FB make one criterion of friends 'intelligence and dedication towards service of mankind.' We do not need to be like 'label whores' looking to put heavy pockets in - put in heavy thinkers and reach out to them.

If you will have expectations you will unnecessarily get hurt. Some want to intentionally ignore your writings to irk you; if you are not loving what you write you will give up. In my case, it improves my ability and I produce a better post that I enjoy as I learn from it.

Just present the ideas; you get totally detached from who reads, responds, or stays indifferent. It is not worth to worry about. These are the benefits of FB - they outweigh its drawbacks. It helps you coin new thoughts and stay connected with the world. I am a very social man but FB interactions have added a new dimension in my life and added an angle and a colour that I missed.

People think they are doing you a favour by reading you or anyone else, therefore to avoid this please make your own writing a pleasure for your own self. The only way is to love what you do, your own development will be phenomenal if you take FB questions as an ongoing enquiry everyday and answer them without any prejudices of belonging to a sect or nest of bigotry.

This is the most important thing - keep translating your thoughts in the cyberspace as specks. One day you will see that people will read. This happened with me for last two decades and last 8 years on Newsvine. I kept on writing irrespective of whether someone is reading or not and finally I have learnt a lot myself, and that was my purpose; luckily I have a group of small audience who partake in my findings. A huge following is death knell to freedom of thinking. I want to have no strings of camaraderie attached to my intellectual free flight.

FB is the face of your brain on the net - this is the spirit to deal with FB - put your best foot forward and you will one day realise your life has changed as you will know so much from it. It is like an open university; don't lament on the lack of attention. That is not the purpose of FB regrettably. It is to gain erudition and knowledge.

I look back at my long walk on the sandy beach of life and observe my footprints - I truly became 'who I am the moment I could articulate my thoughts on social media' and luckily I started 20 years ago. The 'fool' of yester years became 'a thoughtful' person!! How much more grateful can I be for restoration of my being. Thanks, FB, Newsvine, and Idea of the Day.