We are suckers for the rule of a 'Strongman' because it is rooted in our genes

In response to "Why Sipahsalar is such a big news in Pakistan - no one even knows the name of any other COAS (Chief of Army Staff) in the region, forget about the world...."

Why are we suckers for strongman? Because it is rooted in our genes.

"hum say bara munafiq koi nahin, jo zulm tu sehta hai (aur zalim ka saat bhee detay hain) per baghawat nahi karta.'' - Qateel

"There are no bigger hypocrites than us, who bear the pain inflicted by a tyrant (and ally with him too) but never rebel.

I have answered this a million times. Why do you forget your 1440 year-old history? Militarism is integral when until today, the despots of political Islam want to resolve their differences. We are today sufferers of the curse of the sword. These internecine wars are part of the struggle today and carry a streak of revenge. We regrettably immortalize military commanders like Khalid Bin Waleed (Historical war against Roman Empire), Ali bin Abi Talib (Conqueror of Khyber Fort), Amr bin Al-Aas (The Conqueror of Egypt, Tariq Bin Ziyad (Historical war against Roman Empire at Gibraltar), Salahuddin Ayyubi (Recapture of Jerusalem), Saad Bin Abi Waqas (Historical war against Persian Empire), Muhammad bin Qasim (War against Raja Dahir of Sindh and conqueror of Multan), Yousaf Bin tashfin (Recapture of Spain), Mehmed (Conqueror of Constantinople), Babur (Conqueror of Delhi Sultanate), Aurangzeb (Conqueror of Indus Empires), and not the enlightened philosophers like Farabi, Avicenna, and Averroes of the era that was based on learning.

Everyone seems to forget who we are and what are our origins. Civilian control is in the DNA of an enlightened nation; we are a nation of deep-seated ideological demagogues; it is an engrained habit over time. Don't you ever notice 'how our most courageous brave leaders kept wagging their tails so that the ''umpire's'' middle finger can go up theirs.

Freedom and respect for the enlightened, and respect for democracy cannot be injected overnight, please.

Reason 1 against civilian supremacy:

The following is the history of Islam in a glance, it is always centered around a strongman. You just cannot set aside 1440 years of scriptural habits and injunctions. Zia, Saddam, Assad Sr, Gaddafi, all epitomize the culture of a Strongman, that is theologically encouraged since the inception of Islam.

Mumlookiat is an integral part from the word go and consequential Mumlooks. The constricted and blinkered vision of statecraft and today's political Islam is driven by the following Quranic injunctions intrinsically rooted in the notion of "al amr-bi'l maroof, wa nahi al an munkar." Stopping of evil and promotion of goodness is the key and requires a tyrant; these injunctions run diametrically opposite to free mind and broad-minded view that contemporary society accepts as the basis of reciprocal coexistence amongst the comity of nations.

Afterlife and institution of Islam played a big role with the military might playing a major role in the advent of Islam.

Reason 2 against civilian supremacy - 'Doctrine of necessity':

One good thing about history is that it cannot be falsely written the way we want to write it. The consequences of history are the shape of the nation. If the founding mission was that great, the shape of the nation should have been far better today, we would not have invented the 'Doctrine of necessity' as we are known to the world for. This is what our best intellectual judicial minds have bequeathed to the world, not any other thing but 'duplicity and hypocrisy at best' because Mr. Jinnah wanted to be a Governor General and not a Prime Minister, and that had set the stage for a Strongman.

Supreme Court of Pakistan is the author of 'rasawa e zamana' controversial doctrine first ever used in a 1954 judgment in which Pakistani Chief Justice Muhammad Munir validated the extra-constitutional use of emergency powers by Governor General, Ghulam Mohammad. In this judgment, the Chief Justice cited Bracton's maxim, 'that which is otherwise not lawful is made lawful by necessity', thereby providing the label that would come to be attached to the judgment and the doctrine that it was establishing. This is the doctrine that led to Ayub, Yahya, Zia, Musharraf takeovers. Do you know that parts of the 'Doctrine of Necessity' authored by Justice Munir and also coauthored by Justice Iftikhar, justifying Musharraf, has been applied in a number of Commonwealth countries, and in 2010 was invoked to justify extra-legal actions in Nigeria?

Reason 3 against civilian supremacy - Zia's case example and present by-products:

To know the whips you need to know the narrative of the wicked iniquitous Mard-e-Momin Mard-e-Haq, Ziaul Haq. These whips originated from the dark dungeons of General Zia's exclusive hand-picked legislative body 'Majlis-e-Shura' in 1980. He replicated the scheme of intellectual-mullah-military alliance. His disgust for the politicians led the endorsement of experts as a strong counterweight to the politicians. The shame of Pakistan remains that all gifted and educated men, widely respected for 'integrity and impartial concern for the public good' were part of this draconian arrangement that descended Pakistan into an everlasting intellectual and social decline since.

The bankruptcy of a nation: Ziaul Haq completely disbanded the idea of "Parliamentary democracy;" banning all political and eradicating the political infrastructure, he decided to set up a substitute system i.e. of Majlis-e-Shura, in 1980. Most of the members of the Shura were intellectuals, scholars, ulema, journalists, economists, and professionals in different fields. The Shura was to act as a board of advisers to the President. Zia replaced elected "Parliamentary democracy" with 284 members of the Shura nominated by the President.

It is our zeal to prevent evil when Islamic-enjoined Hudud, physical, punishment like whipping, cutting off the hand, exile and death commence its murky play. This is the source from where Zia ul Haq drew its authority, influence, and clout amongst the intelligentsia; nearly all the despots claim legitimacy of cruelty, wickedness, two-facedness and terror from this source of scriptures. Those who were part and parcel of the system were included - physicist-turned diplomat Agha Shahi, jurist Sharifuddin Pirzada, corporate leader Nawaz Sharif, economist Dr. Mahbub ul Haq, Aftab Kazi, Roedad Khan, Ghulam Ishaq Khan and Mehmood Harron, Yusuf Haroon. These were just a few of the leading luminaries and leading figures in his military government that shored up the umbrella of legitimacy and helped sustain his callous ruthless rule. You lift the tail of any of these 'puppies' like Gilani, Javed Hashmi, Sharifs, Khwaja Safdar father, Ch Nisar, they all at one time or another were the lapdogs and puppies of the wicked Mard-e-Momin Mard-e-Haq. All are now unashamed die-hard parliamentarians; dichotomy and hypocrisy doesn't work when it comes to discipline and control.

All the dictators from time immemorial heavily rely upon scriptural inquisitions and sources to deny basic human freedom of expression; we cannot establish this kind of control until we become used to parliamentary democracy where the role of the factors above is slowly mitigated.