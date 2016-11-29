Why KKK cannot be compared to Daesh

This is a widely spread counter argument on the net and social media: "If Ku Klux Klan is not a Christian scourge why should Daesh carnage be considered as Islamic?"

Let me answer it satisfactorily.

It is because Daesh acts unpardonably and appallingly in the name of religion. KKK never acted as being a call of Jesus. They were a racist organisation with the stated goal of 'wanting to stay white and maintain white supremacy.' KKK are extensively despised for their past of committing acts of brutality against African Americans, lighting their homes on fire, hanging, and leaving burning crosses in the front yards of homes and churches. The organization of 4 million members were anti-Semitic and anti-Catholic and intimately associated with Protestantism in the 1920s.

Daesh acts unforgivably and dreadfully use the name of religion. Abu Qatada Al-Filistini, in Dabiq, Daesh journal, authoritatively announced post 'Paris carnage/butchery that they were honouring the Prophet by slaughter of French pagans gathered for a music concert. The Muslims who were killed are merely legitimate collateral damage, he insisted. "If they were devout and have not lived degenerate lives, we providentially fast-tracked them to heaven."

The fact is that all Muslims, along with hardcore jihadists of Daesh, are required to open their prayers with the words 'In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful'. Daesh, deficient in wits, has shattered this consent to preserve global collective concord; they widely circulate the Koran’s neck-smiting verse 47:4 to legitimatise their deviancy - 'once the holy war is entered upon, carry it out with the utmost vigour, and strike home your blows at the most vital points' - slice at their necks, both factually and symbolically. You cannot wage holy war with kid gloves. A much-loved verse of these jihadists is 'fight them wherever you find them, and expel them from where they have expelled you”— though it is preceded by one that forbids 'contravening the limits'.

I wish they can eradicate their urge for war and insert the Prophet's command that 'churches, temples, synagogues, mosques and men in monasteries to be protected'. Caliph Abu Bakr decreed that a community that engages in oppression does not flourish, nor do they win victory over their enemies. Caliph Abu Bakr even recognized the code of conduct of holy war that would exclude anything like the bloodshed - he pronounced that 'do not kill their children, old people and women. Do not even go close to their date palms.'