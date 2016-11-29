Misleading memes: Another myth busted

This meme is such nonsense... Out of the total world population, it is projected here that 25% of the world population was killed by a few million immigrants' landing?

Memes circulating social media rule us because we don't take the trouble to investigate veracity of facts.

Take the one boldly screaming "American Holocaust - One hundred million native Americans killed." Out of the total world population, it is projected here that 25% of the world population were killed by few million immigrants landing, which is utter nonsense.

Population estimates from 1500-1700 AD:

1500 AD: 425 m lower estimates and 540 m higher estimates

1600 AD: 545 m lower estimates 579 m higher estimates

1700 AD: 600 m lower estimates and 710 m higher estimates

Myth busted:

The population figure for indigenous peoples in the Americas before the 1492 voyage of Christopher Columbus has proven difficult to establish. Scholars rely on archaeological data and written records from settlers from the Old World. Most scholars writing at the end of the 19th century estimated the pre-Columbian population as low as 8 or 10 million; by the end of the 20th century the scholarly consensus had shifted higher to around 50 million, with one historian arguing for 100 million or more.

Estimates of population decline in the Americas from the first contact with Europeans in 1492 until the turn of the 20th century depend on the estimation of the initial pre-contact population. It is estimated that during the Spanish conquest of the Americas up to eight million indigenous people died, marking the first large-scale act of genocide of the modern era. Forsythe 2009, p. 297

In the early 20th century, scholars estimated low populations for the pre-contact Americas, with Alfred Kroeber's estimate as low as 8.4 million people in the entire hemisphere. Archaeological findings and a better overview of early censuses have contributed to much higher estimates.

Dobyns (1966) estimated a pre-contact population of 90-112 million. Denevan's more conservative estimate was 57.3 million. Russell Thornton (1987) arrived at a figure around 70 million.

Depopulation: Nearly all scholars now believe that widespread epidemic disease, to which the natives had no prior exposure or resistance, was the overwhelming cause of the massive population decline of the Native Americans. Population estimates are determined by the available resources - North American estimates are 35 m - Depending on the estimate of the initial population, by 1900 the indigenous population can be said to have declined by more than 80%, due mostly to the effects of diseases such as smallpox, measles and cholera, but also violence and warfare by colonizers against the Indians.

Thornton 1987, p. 23. Stannard 1993.

100 m deaths were simply not possible because it was not densely populated. The Spanish conquests of Latin America brought small pox and other infectious diseases that eradicated millions.

Though judging history from our vantage point is unfair, just because we want to prove a point. Invaders from Columbus to Abdali have brought havoc - Columbus trip to discover 'India' travelling west was sponsored by University of Salamanca and the King and Queen of Castille Aragon after 1492 fall of Granada.

It was not an invasion, on the contrary, the Turkoman and Afghans were merciless ravagers, vandals and callous killers after the wealth of the temples; we were connected continents so they didn't export disease but they exported mass death and vandalism. Smallpox was exported like plague due to vastness of the Atlantic seas and immunity of the Latinos against cradle of civilisation diseases.

Colonization of Australia and Tasmania

'Genocides in history of Australia, Australian genocide debate and Australian frontier wars'

The extinction of the Tasmanian Aborigines is regarded as a classic case of genocide by Lemkin, most comparative scholars of genocide, and many general historians, including Robert Hughes, Ward Churchill, Leo Kuper and Jared Diamond, who base their analysis on previously published histories. Between 1824 and 1908 White settlers and Native Mounted Police in Queensland, according to Raymond Evans, killed more than 10,000 Aborigines, who were regarded as vermin and sometimes even hunted for sport.