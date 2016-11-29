I have learnt an overwhelming experience in life on Facebook: When someone ignores, or belittles, or ridicules a gifted innovative well written piece by a young man and retorts with coldness, apathy and indifference, or cheap broadside, he actually mirrors his own intellectual timidity and insecurity.

It is an assorted devious deed; people hate talent, people cannot digest originality of approach. They can digest your wealth, affluence, even beauty, but beauty of mind is most hated if it is not loved. Especially coming from budding young impromptu extempore talent displayed by this rising tide of secular well-read upcoming South Asian intelligentsia. At the moment the intellectual payload is incredibly in favour of India, but I see some green offshoots appearing elsewhere too.

To counter this innate and inbred conniving Machiavellian broadside, one needs to ignore and let them go their way; if they want to slap the intellect of the writer, the best answer is to produce another gem.

Ignoring intellect is the worst affront any man can do to another on Facebook, but the only response is to keep producing the best gems, and keep adding to the collective philosophy of mankind. This is a unique treasure that leads to mating of minds; let ideas have sex. Ideas matter the most; people who make you feel unwanted and foolish don't deserve or merit attention. My mother used to tell me, "If stones don't come your way you are not fruit laden."