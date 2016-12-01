Slavery is a thing of the ancient past - dead and buried in this new world

When I read history from my vantage point today my only purpose is to take some lessons, excesses that we as humans should never repeat; we all have made big blunders, we all at one point in time were either perpetrators or victims.

Like the treatment of aborigines in Australia, humans were treated as animals: 'Until the mid-60s, indigenous Australians came under the Flora And Fauna Act, which classified them as animals, not human beings. This also meant that killing an indigenous Australian meant you weren’t killing a human being, but an animal.'

But Australians were not alone in treating Aborigines badly, many others also treated men as slaves. African slave trade bloomed for a thousand years under Arab traders.

''The Arabic Slave Trade" is something that is rarely spoken about and often goes unheard of. When we speak of the enslavement of Africans, many of us like to connect it with Europeans, which is fine, but we should never forget they were not the only ones. For over 900 years, Africans were enslaved by Arabic slave traders. They would take Africans from all over the continent including West, East, and North Africa forcing them to march thousands of miles to Slave Markets. The Men, Women, and Children were bound together by the waist and neck so that if one died the rest could drag him or her along. These walks became known as the “Death Marches” and an estimated 20 million Africans died on these walks alone. The Arabs believed it was God’s wish to see Africans enslaved and believed they were uncivilized animals.''

''Many towns and villages converted to Islam because of the protection that the military banner of Islam could offer them in a changing economic, political and social landscape. But the more damaging result was the many light skinned, converted Africans, children of mixed encounters that now felt a sense of superiority over their dark skinned, black African counterparts.

Arab Traders Throwing African Slaves Overboard to Avoid Capture by the British Navy, 1800s

Colourism is indeed of ancient vintage. The truth of the matter is that fair skinned Arabs’ racist attitude towards Blacks existed even before they invaded Africa. The evidence for this can be found in how they dealt with the Black inhabitants of Southern Arabia before they entered Africa as Muslims. Discerning readers and thinkers can look at this and many other accounts of this time and get a clearer picture of the inherent racism of this situation. When we combine this with the desire for African slave labour by Europeans it was no large feat for these often lighter skinned, Islamized Africans to enslave the black kufir, whom they barely endowed with a shred of humanity.

African Slave Traders and their White European Slaves: In 1627 three ships, led by a renegade of German origin known as Come Murat, raided a number of different places on the Icelandic coast and carried off 400 captives. The captives, at least the ones who survived were taken to North Africa and sold as slaves.

And of course jumping on their bandwagon would have been those black Africans with deep inferiority complexes, who would have been only too eager to do the duty of the ‘superior’ Muslims in an effort to advance themselves. These facts are certainly not hidden and the patterns are everywhere, even today but it is we who do not like to see. For centuries we certainly have not been conditioned for Sight.

This leads us to another direct way colourism played itself out in the slave trade and this is in the ‘type’ of Africans who were enslaved. The biggest victims of slavery were undoubtedly the darkest Africans of what was called the “Negroid” type. ''

Australians have realized their excesses vis-a-vis Aborigines, so have Americans who epitomized political egalitarianism by electing Obama, but some faithful want to reenact their ugly past as golden age in toto, that is where the history becomes very relevant for me.

Once we realize that this idea, this 'ugliness and inelegance of ours' is what we try to bury, the talk of past is only a timely lesson as we move on to an age of knowledge and tolerance. The problem comes when I am told that some 'Puritans' think of their past as so glorified and are so enchanted with it that they want to reenact it in whole. Thank you, but no thank you Sir, this is where we differ.

We cannot not live the way we have lived in the past in an inhuman manner. No slaves please, the past is dead and buried in this new world.