Muslamanoon nay Hindustaan per Badshahi nahin Khudaii kee thee!! Abu Kalam Azad

Muslamanoon nay Hindustaan per Badshahi nahin Khudaii kee thee!! Muslims governance was not the lordship but godship over India Abu Kalam Azad

A dialogue on Breaking popular myths: On Hindu-Muslim massacres rampant communal rioting :

AT: Aap ko Brits se pehlay koi riot milta hy kya Hindu Muslim?? British ny he Sab gand phelayA (Were there any Hindu Muslim riots before the Brits?? It's the British who instigated it all)

KM: British se pehle koi riots ni hote the (There were never any riots before the British)

Iqbal: Ji bilkul riots nahin hotay thay - kyun kay genocide hua tha for 800 years!! (Yes absolutely, there were never any riots - because there was genocide for 800 years!!)

Dr. Koenraad Elst in his article “Was There an Islamic Genocide of Hindus?” states:

“There is no official estimate of the total death toll of Hindus at the hands of Islam. A first glance at important testimonies by Muslim chroniclers suggests that, over 13 centuries and a territory as vast as the Subcontinent, Muslim Holy Warriors easily killed more Hindus than the 6 million of the Holocaust. Firishta lists several occasions when the Bahmani sultans in central India (1347-1528) killed a hundred thousand Hindus, which they set as a minimum goal whenever they felt like punishing the Hindus; and they were only a third-rank provincial dynasty. The biggest slaughters took place during the raids of Mahmud Ghaznavi (ca. 1000 CE); during the actual conquest of North India by Mohammed Ghori and his lieutenants (1192 ff.); and under the Delhi Sultanate (1206-1526).”

He also writes in his book “Negation in India”:

“The Muslim conquests, down to the 16th century, were for the Hindus a pure struggle of life and death. Entire cities were burnt down and the populations massacred, with hundreds of thousands killed in every campaign, and similar numbers deported as slaves. Every new invader made (often literally) his hills of Hindus skulls. Thus, the conquest of Afghanistan in the year 1000 was followed by the annihilation of the Hindu population; the region is still called the Hindu Kush, i.e. Hindu slaughter.”

Will Durant argued in his 1935 book “The Story of Civilisation: Our Oriental Heritage” (page 459):

“The Mohammedan conquest of India is probably the bloodiest story in history. The Islamic historians and scholars have recorded with great glee and pride the slaughters of Hindus, forced conversions, abduction of Hindu women and children to slave markets and the destruction of temples carried out by the warriors of Islam during 800 AD to 1700 AD. Millions of Hindus were converted to Islam by sword during this period.”

Francois Gautier in his book ‘Rewriting Indian History’ (1996) wrote:

“The massacres perpetuated by Muslims in India are unparalleled in history, bigger than the Holocaust of the Jews by the Nazis; or the massacre of the Armenians by the Turks; more extensive even than the slaughter of the South American native populations by the invading Spanish and Portuguese.”

Writer Fernand Braudel wrote in A History of Civilisations (1995) that:

Islamic rule in India as a “colonial experiment” was “extremely violent”, and “the Muslims could not rule the country except by systematic terror. Cruelty was the norm – burnings, summary executions, crucifixions or impalements, inventive tortures. Hindu temples were destroyed to make way for mosques. On occasion there were forced conversions. If ever there were an uprising, it was instantly and savagely repressed: houses were burned, the countryside was laid waste, men were slaughtered and women were taken as slaves.”

Alain Danielou in his book, Histoire de l’ Inde writes:

“From the time Muslims started arriving, around 632 AD, the history of India becomes a long, monotonous series of murders, massacres, spoliations, and destructions. It is, as usual, in the name of ‘a holy war’ of their faith, of their sole God, that the barbarians have destroyed civilizations, wiped out entire races.”

PS - All of them are Europeans - no other historian has written about it !!

Muslim historian Firishta - Muhammad Qasim Hindu Shah, born in 1560 and died in 1620, the author of the Tarikh-i Firishta and the Gulshan-i Ibrahim.

Registered the medieval bloodbath in India during Muslim rule.

He wrote 'that over 400 million Hindus got slaughtered during Muslim invasion and occupation of India. Survivors got enslaved and castrated. India’s population is said to have been around 600 million at the time of Muslim invasion. By the mid 1500’s the Hindu population was 200 million.'

And the most eye opening accounts of sub continent rule are in Tuzk-e-Taimuri Baburnama Akbarnama Tuzk-e-Jahangiri

Babur wrote the Baburnama in Chagaty Turkish, the language spoken by himself and his people.

The memoir is lively, personal and direct. Babur begins the story when he inherited the throne at the age of twelve and ends in mid-sentence in September, 1529, a year before his death. He paints a picture of a warrior who partied as hard as he fought. He loved wine, melons, and gardens. He hated India, which was, in his opinion, lacking in all three.

@ "You failed to mention the genocide of the Hindus from 22% after the partition in Pakistan they dropped to 2%

Was there a mass genocide of Hindus ?? As oft repeated ?? Why Hindus declined as a percentage of population after 1947?"

Again this is an exact example of being economical with the truth. The charges that Hindus as a percentage of population declined from 25% in 1947 to 2% had some very solid reason. Most of the Hindus were in Bangladesh.

It is true in 1947 combined Pakistan did have 22% and present number is nearly 2%. In 1947 Pakistan comprised of East and West Pakistan. East Pakistan, became Bangladesh, it was in Bangladesh that had most of the Hindus followed by Sind in Pakistan.

The 1951 census is very clear on that the population was 22% and 2% of Hindus for the East and West respectively with the combined percentage being around 12%.

When Bangladesh gained independence, the percentage of Hindus in West Pakistan dropped to 2%. The Hindus in East Pakistan became Bangladeshis. The irony is that Bangladesh has seen the biggest exodus since 1971.

The fastest decline of Hindu population is in Bangladesh. The real fact is that the Hindu population there is dying out fast. In 1947 what once comprised 22% of the population has reduced to a meager 7%. But it is easy to condemn the neighbour in the North for every ill than the "very friendly" Hasina. This issue of the discriminatory cleansing of Hindus from Bangladesh has not even been raised ever.

Punjab today..

This is what a myth is, purposely kept alive although very wrongly. So let's talk facts, not propaganda:

@West Pakistan was vacated by the terror of partition ... by most Hindus and Sikhs ... What happened to Hindus in Pakistan and Bangladesh is best illustrated by Lajja .. of Taslima Nasrin ...Today the Hindu population of Bangladesh is down to 8% or thereabouts ...

I agree. Bangladesh is persecuting hard and is overlooked as Hasina has a carte blanche from the present and previous union governments; as a friendly state they can discriminate as much as they want.

The Punjab region was home to about 35 million people, roughly 4/5ths of whom lived in Punjab province, the remaining 1/5th in the princely states. The Punjab had seven cities with populations over 100,000. The capital, Lahore was the largest with 630,000, followed by the Sikh holy city, Amritsar, which housed 390,000. The other five were Rawalpindi, Multan, Sialkot, Ludhiana, and Jalandhar, all with populations between 100,000 and 200,000. All but Jalandhar and Rawalpindi had Muslim majorities. Those two had Muslim pluralities (or, if you prefer, Hindu+Sikh majorities). The overall religious distribution in Punjab, including the princely states, was 53% Muslim, 30% Hindu, 14.6% Sikh, 1.4% Christian, and 1% Other. Muslims were concentrated in the west, Sikhs in the center, and Hindus in the east. Hindus were also relatively prevalent in cities and Sikhs in rural areas.

Punjab claims boundaries.

Please check your facts in Punjab and I will produce the census of east and west Punjab before 1947. The tragedy of Punjab was that it was divided as a province too - not only as a nation; the entire Muslim population of east Punjab headed west - it was 48% in east Punjab that included our paternal family and the entire Hindu Sikh population which was 42% headed east. You guys keep harping about west Punjab population and completely miss what happened to the Muslims in the east. They went west! The others from west came to east!! This is the truth but the lie has to be kept alive to fabricate hate!! Regrettably.

1.1 million casualties in 1947: And for your kind information, 600 to 700 thousand were Muslims, rest were Hindus and Sikhs.

Punjab religious boundries

The biggest communal riots that have happened post partitions are regrettably in pockets where Hindu-Muslim divide leads to inflammatory communalism that is in India. No blame intended - Godhra led to Gujarat sadly! I agree.

Bangladesh war of independence was classic internecine war of Islam. The targets were nationalist Bengalis not Hindus. This is huge propaganda that needs to be countered with facts - no genocide has taken place except the migratory brutal callous killings on both sides by both with equal detestation and hate.

Since more people were coming from the east more of them proportionately died.

PS: We have a reformed and edited version of the desert Islam acclimatised to the subcontinent. Our forefathers shunned the desert version and rather married the traditions of Hinduism and Hindu culture into a version that is quite colourful. Our culture is Hindustani but in our thoughts we are Talebanic. The reason for our shadi kee rasmein (wedding traditions).