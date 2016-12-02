You never play with M1 ' the currency has been debauched ' - It is now all about 'velocity and circulation' to be far in excess of the previous money in circulation to restore the confidence.

@Arun Jaitely was at the Hindustan Times summit. Here's the critical question no-one will ask him: Of the entire 15 Lakh Crore demonetized currency, if over 95% of it comes back to the system was this entire effort just chasing a mirage?..

You cannot extract all the lubricants out of the engine and puncture the water radiator and still expect your engine will not seize. M1 is the grease of the economy. It has been compromised . M1 is the lubricant or akin to blood supply to keep the heart and organs of the economy ticking. When you stop the blood supply it will have horrible consequences. John Maynard Keynes explained in two lines the importance of confidence and trust in the money of any nation that is how tricky it is, he wrote 'there is no subtler, no surer means of overturning the existing basis of society than to debauch the currency.' Please kindly be aware that 'boa constrictors and other crushing snakes' don’t suffocate their prey they cut off blood flow, resulting in rapid organ shutdown and a quick (though likely not painless) demise. Open the blood supply don't wait!! #DeMonetisation This is what everyone in India today should be discussing - regrettably not many in the governance of money supply are. A slow down, if nothing is done. India needs 'Helicopter money' - yes give the windfall to public. 'Remove poverty and spread the money - 15 lakhs per Indian is lovable even 5 lakhs don't add up to national profit.' It is about restoring money supply to its old level and not about about replacing ATM machines spewing notes. Don't forget MV = PY. If money supply increases, it leads to price rises and when money supply decreases it leads to deflation. Iqbal Latif 13th Nov, 2016

You never play with M1 - here M1 has disappeared completely without any recuperative action. Velocity of circulation has died.. I see not very promising growth prospects in next few years. If mass unemployment ushers as a result of low demand you will see social unrest. Quantitative easing and Friedman's helicopter drop to increase the velocity of circulation.

@Mr Iqbal chinta naa karien - demonetisation critics are all losers and Modi critics most of the remarks against demonetisation are by netas who have lost money !!

Please like E=MC2 is a must so is in the monetary economics, you don't defy the money supply equation and call it politics; the quantity theory of money (QTM) states that the general price level of goods and services is directly proportional to the amount of money in circulation, or money supply.

This bold action has attacked this basic promises by taking the cash out for few quarters. The quantity theory descends from "In its crudest form, in which it goes back to Aristotle"″, followers of the School of Salamanca like Martín de Azpilicuete, Jean Bodin, Henry Thornton, and various others who noted the increase in prices following the import of gold and silver, used in the coinage of money, from the New World.

It is not that simple the 'equation of exchange' relating the supply of money to the value of money transactions was stated by John Stuart Mill who expanded on the ideas of David Hume. The quantity theory was developed by Simon Newcomb, Alfred de Foville, Irving Fisher,and Ludwig von Mises in the late 19th and early 20th century. You got to respect it:

If M1 was Rs.16 lakh crore pre 8th Nov, and the total value of transactions in a year were Rs 30 lakh crore, then the velocity of circulation was 2. It is not an easy solution, it is not about money it is about velocity and circulation far in excess of the previous money in circulation to restore the confidence.

They dont realise what their immediate lack of action on using cash in the banks not to circulate will lead to. They are not prepared regrettably to open the taps. Indian economy has momentous spare capacity, spare capacity in face of strong demand can help reduce wage growth and inflationary pressures. the increased money supply is the answer.

For economy to survive this demonetisation derive the total value of transactions have to rise and not fall, the velocity of circulation of 3 is required to create the confidence and momentum.Only pumping far above the previous levels of money supply will lead to excess velocity, demand has died if demand does not pick up you will see a severe recession with a considerable fall in output and increase in unemployment. India now needs huge increase in the monetary base (one form of money supply).

This surge in the monetary base will have little no effect on inflation. As the confidence in the currency has been seriously eroded. .Velocity of circulation has to pick up very urgently, and it will only pick up. We need to see increased spending, rather than this enforced saving money and accumulation of monies in the banks, this is a huge disaster in making, more goods need to be bought to increase the velocity of circulation.

Banks need to start soft lending, they need to give money out to the populace on soft basis rather than sitting in the bank accounts. This can cause more economic activity and a greater circulation of money.Money supply equation cannot be overlooked MV=PY• M= Money supply• V = Velocity of circulation• P = Price Level• Y = Income (in other versions, T also used for transactions)2008/9/10 during the period of quantitative easing in the US and the west, we saw a big rise in the monetary base, but, inflation didn’t increase. The reason people didn’t want to spend this extra money, banks didn’t want to lend this extra increase in the money supply, they just kept bigger bank reserves.

Therefore, the money supply didn’t filter through to the wider economy. Banks have reduced lending, consumers have reduce spending, and the liquidity is critically eroded, the velocity of circulation has fallen seriously and this will be gravely deflationary.Look below- this is how 1930 kind of deflation was averted, look at the money supply..