Happiness, dance and celebration is not 'haram' (forbidden)!

As King Salman dances Ardha, a traditional Arab sword dance, there is much hue and cry on Facebook by the typical crowd who see everything Arabic as evil. Like the Iranians and Arabs, we also need to restore cross fertilisation of traditions with pride.

The Ayatollahs and the King celebrate their cultural pre-Islamic 'Fire of traditions Nawroz' and 'Ardha dance'. They are pragmatic people, it is only we the blinkered narrow minds of the subcontinent who find these things offensive; we are burying our 5000 year-old culture and festivals of dance and music at the altar of our nascent austere beliefs.

Here in this video King Salman can be seen dancing for the Shah of Iran as a young Prince at 0:24.

The subcontinent is a land of multi-cultural, multi-ethnic and multi-religious society, we all need to celebrate holidays and festivals of various religions and the local festivals depending on prevalent religious and linguistic demography. Popular religious festivals include the festivals of Navratri, Janmashtami, Diwali, and Dussehra and harvest festivals such as Pongal and Basant!

Religion in pre-Islamic Arabia was a mix of polytheism, Christianity, Judaism, and Iranian religions. Arab polytheism, the dominant form of religion in pre-Islamic Arabia, was based on veneration of deities and other rituals. Gods and goddesses, including Hubal and the goddesses al-Lāt, Al-‘Uzzá and Manāt, were worshipped at local shrines, such as the Kaaba in Mecca. Different theories have been proposed regarding the role of Allah in Meccan religion. Many of the physical descriptions of the pre-Islamic gods are traced to idols, especially near the Kaaba, which is said to have contained up to 360 of them.

Ayatollahs' Nowruz:

“Iran’s advancements after Islam are incomparable to its past. However, the pre-Islamic history of Iran is also part of our history,” said Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in 2008. Attempts to ban Nowruz in Iran were never successful as most Iranians still see their ancient Persian heritage as a source of pride, something the Islamic Republic’s leaders have been careful not to challenge. Hence you see the tradition of Haft Seen and recitation of Quran in the picture here.

Islamic Republic of Iran celebrates the start of the new year’s festival of Nowruz, a holiday that has its roots in ancient, pre-Islamic traditions. Nowruz (pronounced no-rooz) means “new day” in Farsi and celebrates the changing season and the renewal brought on by the start of spring. The festival, which has been marked for thousands of years in the region and continues to be observed by Persian and Central Asian communities around the world, has its roots in the Zoroastrian traditions that were dominant in ancient Persia (largely modern-day Iran).

Nowruz ritual is the setting of the “Haft Seen” (literally, “seven S’s”) table, a symbolically significant spread of seven items that begin with the letter “S.” Sprouts, or “sabzeh” in Farsi, represent renewal, while “somag” and “seer” (sumac and garlic, respectively) represent sunrise and health. Perhaps the tradition which makes Nowruz’s Zoroastrian roots most apparent is the Chaharshanbe Suri, or Red Wednesday, bonfire ritual. On the last Wednesday before Nowruz, people gather and light bonfires in the street, jumping over the flames while singing “give me your beautiful red color and take back my sickly pallor!” No Zoroastrian ceremony is performed without the presence of fire, which is a symbolically important motif for the ancient religion.

Saudis' and Qataris' Ardha is a type of folkloric dance in Arabia. It is a pre-Islamic cultural tradition, religiously followed by the Arabs even today. The dance is performed with two rows of men opposite of one another, each of whom may or may not be wielding a sword or cane, and is accompanied by drums and spoken poetry.

Pre-Islamic times and even in Badar and Ghuzwaat, Ardha was common. Pre-Islamic pagan poetry is still available and printed. The term 'ardha' is thought to derive from the Arabic verb 'ard' meaning 'to show' or 'to parade'. It was so named because its purpose was to publicly display the fighting strength of a tribe and boost morale before an armed engagement.

Originally, the "ardha" was performed only by males of tribes of the central Nejd region before going to war, but nowadays it is done at celebrations, weddings, and national and cultural events by males all tribes, such as the Jenadriyah festival. There currently exists various types of ardha across the Arabian Peninsula.

Ibn Abd Rabbih in the 'Iqd al-Farid (The Precious Necklace) states "The Arabs had such an interest in poetry, and valued it so highly, that they took seven long pieces selected from the ancient poetry, wrote them in gold on pieces of Coptic linen folded up, and hung them up (allaqat) on the curtains which covered the Ka'ba. Hence we speak of 'the golden poem of Imru' al-Qais,' 'the golden poem of Zuhayr.' The number of the golden poems is seven; they are also called 'the suspended' (al-Mu'allaqat)."

Here is the atlal of the earliest of the qasidists, Imru al-Qays, who is thought to have died around 550 and whom Prophet Mohammad, legend has it, proclaimed “the most poetical of the poets, and their leader into Hellfire.” The translation — the first into English — is by William Jones and dates from 1782:

Stay — Let us weep at the remembrance of our beloved, at the sight of the station where her tent was raised, by the edge of yon bending sands between Dahul and Haumal,

Tudih and Mikra; a station, the marks of which are not wholly effaced, though the south wind and the north have woven the twisted sand.

To this day Imru' al-Qays remains the best-known of the pre-Islamic poets, and has been a source of literary and national inspiration for Arabic intellectuals all the way into the 20th century.

Opening his entry in the Dictionary of Literary Biography, Al-Tahir Ahmad Makki says this about Imru' al-Qais:

The Prince-Poet Imru' al-Qais, of the tribe of Kindah, is the first major Arabic literary figure. Verses from his Mu'allaqah (Hanging Poems), one of seven poems prized above all others by pre-Islamic Arabs, are still in the 20th century the most famous--and possibly the most cited--lines in all of Arabic literature. The Mu'allaqah is also an integral part of the linguistic, poetic and cultural education of all Arabic speakers.

Ibn Sallam al-Jumahi (d. 846 AD) said of Imru' al-Qais in his "Generations of the Stallion Poets."

Imru' al-Qais was the originator of a great many things the Arabs considered beautiful, and which were adopted by other poets. These things include calling up his companions to halt, weeping over the ruins of abandoned campsites, describing his beloved with refinement and delicacy, and using language that was easy to understand. He was the first to compare women to gazelles and eggs, and to liken horses to birds of prey and to staves. He 'hobbled like a fleeing beast' (reference to his famous description of his horse) and separated the erotic prelude from the body of his poem. In the coining of similitudes, he surpassed everybody in his generation.

And here are the opening lines from the atlals of Tarafa and Zuhair. I quote from A.J. Arberrys translations, published in 1957, which keep close to the originals. First Tarafa:

There are traces yet of Khaula in the stony tract of Thahmad apparent like the tattoo-marks seen on the back of a hand; there my companions halted their beasts awhile over me saying, “Don’t perish of sorrow; bear it with fortitude!”

And now Zuhair:

Are there still blackened orrs in the stone-waste of Ed-Darráj and El-Mutathallam, mute witnesses to where Umm Aufá once dwelt?A lodging where she abode in Er-Rakmatán, that appears like the criss-cross tattooings upon the sinews of a wrist —

