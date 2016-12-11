A personal message to our subcontinent - "Let the region emulate the love and peace of our home"

(FB post written on 2nd October 2016 and reproduced here).

When you promote magnanimity, love and humanism, it should reflect in your life - it will ooze from every orifice of your existence. By promoting one blinkered view, you lose the sighted humankind at large. We need to go beyond the myopia of 'narrow dogma.' We need role models of love and amity globally. These cannot be created overnight; the habits need to be engrained over decades.

Today in 2016, Nasrin and I were blessed with our seventh grandchild - a daughter to Isha Doshi and Zain Latif. Isha's mother is English (thanks Anne for being with us!); her father is Hindu Jain (the purest Hindus) from Gujarat.

Today in 1982, Rehan Latif was born in Al Sabah hospital Shuwaikh in Kuwait to my wife Nasrin, a lady born in Kuwait to Zoroaster (the oldest Sassanids) Baha'i mother and Shiite Muslin Baha'i father.

I am born to a mother of Nugawan Sadaat (the purest Shiites) the most Puritan Shiites of Amroha/Murdabad; my father comes from Punjabi/Kakazais of Hoshiarpur (Cossack/Mongol origins from Central Asia). His father was Maulvi Ghulam Qadir, a learned man of the village and Head of the local mosque in 1875! My father was born in 1890. Married my mother in 1951.

The world needs peace and love! We can do it, if we are big-hearted. And liberalism starts by defying clergy from your daily lives.

All our bahus (daughters-in-law) are from Hindustan (my sons loved Hindustan and we respect their beliefs and love. I have three half-Sikh grandchildren and four half-gujju Jains) whom we love a lot and we expect you to love us. Hate is a venom. We are proud of our region and our diversified families. Yes, in the 1947 partition, our maternal uncles and paternal families disappeared, but we were taught love. Leave aside your prejudices and you will create your own reality. We do.

Let's bury the notion of being on the top of the list for most racist and hateful countries in the world. It breaks my heart to no bounds when I see that. It is not acceptable for a region that is so tolerant.

And yes we are Pakistanis! We did learn a lot from there. Yes, with our diversity, we were 'offended' but not hurt ever on religious basis.

Our region has to emulate our home! Please love and spread love, as we all are one. Our home is a small heaven and everyone has his own thinking and belief. My granddaughter brings message of peace and love to the world. Please accept from her 'great love to the people of both sides;' she loves both.

We would like to meet and connect with families like ourselves and promote love and unity between the two of us.

My family and I do not have the capacity to hate - we have crossed the Rubicon and found love - this is going to be the future of our children in 200 years. We are enjoying the love and respect of our Bahus now and believe it to be a fine example for everyone who needs to eliminate hate from their lives. A lot more joins us than what separates us.

And let me add that I hope my grandkids can go to the temples, gurdwaras, mosques, whatever they choose. And sadly with the best of our efforts we might have failed too at times, but have always tried to rise above and start anew.

Stop thinking as 'religious', think 'human' - we all are one! Oneness of mankind should be our goal - whatever whichever way leads us to that. Some will go the Hindu way, some the Muslim way, why argue?

I would like to connect to similar families who don't let religion influence our daily life; who may not impose religiosity and keep humanism as the main plank. In the subcontinent, this is what is required !!

All around we see so much of falling out; let's get together as humans. Just don't say it, do it please. And that comes by bringing down all the walls we build from our birth. Bring the walls down and we will see we will have a new face of mankind.

PS: Her name was decided by the parents as Gabriela Latif on 7th Oct 2016

'Gavriela/Gabriela גַּבְרִיאֵלָה Meaning: Strength of God - such a beautiful name. May Gabriela's life be blessed.