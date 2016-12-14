Monk's calligraphy a huge influence on Jobs and Apple

Jobs was a genius dropout with drive, so after his one 1972 semester as a paying student, he hung out at Reed for 18 months more, studying calligraphy as single-mindedly as a monk.

Later, Jobs joined a Reed friend (and future Apple employee) to study like a monk in the Himalayas, barefoot, with shaved head and robes. Jobs lived in the monastery or ashram of Maharaji or Neem Karoli Baba in the Himalayas; Maharaji was a great Indian saint who had passed away few months before Steve arrived. The Ashram was at a place called Kenchi in the lower Himalayas.

Steve rented a small "Kumoan" hillside cabin about 200 yards away. He would come and get tea and food at the ashram. He was travelling with this wonderful guy named Dan Kottke, who eventually became the first or second employee of Apple. Steve had two pictures of Maharaji in his room when he died.

But his first monastery was Reed's calligraphy room, run by Palladino, who'd been a Trappist monk for 18 years.

"About two years later Steve came back to Reed to tell me he was working on computers out of his parents' garage," wrote Palladino, who was then a retired priest doing masses in English and Latin in Oregon. "He wanted to consult with me about my Greek letters." Palladino died in March, 2016, and his obituary in the New York Times explains that he was a big influence on Jobs.

Jobs credited Palladino's class with teaching him about typefaces, and later boasted in a 2005 commencement address at Stanford that he designed "beautiful typography" into the Mac.

'Because I had dropped out and didn’t have to take the normal classes, I decided to take a calligraphy class to learn how to do this. I learned about serif and sans serif typefaces, about varying the amount of space between different letter combinations, about what makes great typography great. It was beautiful, historical, artistically subtle in a way that science can’t capture, and I found it fascinating.

None of this had even a hope of any practical application in my life. But ten years later, when we were designing the first Macintosh computer, it all came back to me. And we designed it all into the Mac. It was the first computer with beautiful typography. If I had never dropped in on that single course in college, the Mac would have never had multiple typefaces or proportionally spaced fonts. And since Windows just copied the Mac, its likely that no personal computer would have them. If I had never dropped out, I would have never dropped in on this calligraphy class, and personal computers might not have the wonderful typography that they do.'