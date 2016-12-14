We are the prospective generation of creatures who will define new frontiers of knowledge

With something like 7.3 billion people on earth, that makes the total memory of all the people now alive at about 1,500 petabytes. We can digitally store everything that everyone remembers.

By 2020 we can expect to have a petabyte in our computers. 7 billion-plus will have 7 billion-plus petabytes storage capacity. Can you imagine the memory capacity that's building up? Can you imagine the world unfolding before us? Please prepare for it. We are at the cusp of a new revolution so stop the conspirational, unforgiving and intolerable minds.

You don't need to be a genius or a fool. You just need to be curious and simply learn to ask the right questions to answer any question that is put to you.

This is 1500 petabyte of information at your fingertips. Today's knowledge is like a lost and hidden treasure; you simply need to know how to find the answers and unlock the treasure. Don't get inundated with confusion on the speed-less autobahns of knowledge. You will be crushed.

Don't get lost or trapped in the information overhang and oversupply; please find your way through the mishmash of our new global village of knowledge by selectively picking and connecting the nodes you need.

Information overhang is creating a new batch of the super ignorant who are unable to decipher the map to unlock the knowledge and treasures of the present new world. Our ability to weave past to present shall define the refinement of your cutting edge.

We are the prospective generation of creatures who shall define the new frontiers of knowledge.

Moores law is just one aspect that deals with memory; it is the storage and data communication access also that have seen their versions of expansion as worthy as Moores law.