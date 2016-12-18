Overnight digitization of wealth will lead to disappearance of the "invisible hand of greed"

In response to "Sir Ike, your commentaries since 8th Nov, have been very professional and without any tainted bias. How does 'Kala Dhan' ("Black money") act as a helpful invisible hand for the economy?"

Adam Smith's invisible hand theory set the foundation for laissez-faire economic philosophy, which argues that government intervention in the marketplace is unnecessary.

Invisible hand theory assumes that an economy can work well in a free market scenario where everyone will work for his/her own interest.

Overnight digitalisation of wealth will lead to the disappearance of this invisible hand of self-interest, greed, cowardice and deceitful hoarding of wealth. That is expressive and boastful in a very vulgar manner, like the 500-crore-rupee party or a billion-dollar apartment.

The disappearance of Kala Dhan will lead to slowdown and dropping prices, as unashamed consumerism is impossible under tax paid dollars; you don't buy a 10 crore locket with white money. Don't forget this unashamed demonstration of naked wealth leads to employment for the poor - a kind of a trickle down effect. We are mostly poor people and we need such trickle down effect.

This invisible hand of kala dhan has now to be replaced by the benevolence of Serkar (Government)!