"Allah ki marzi hai" ("It is God's will")

Why no scriptures have ever regrettably revealed the nomenclature of Polio vaccine or small pox vaccine. That needed human mind to evolve and discover.

'Taqdeer mein yehi likha tha' (It was predestined). Predestination over reason - subservience of reason over faith - this is the underlying cause of our fall, asinine negligence and examples of continual decline are:

'Inshallah we will soon be landing' PIA announces - though we know well engines that keep it up have to work properly or the landing gear!

'Million prayers for Pak World Cup victory' - World Cup campaigns - though we now know it has to be skills in batting and bowling.

'Mian sahib's bypass was successful as 100 million prayers were offered and 10,000 bakras (sheep) were sacrificed' - though we know he went to London to the best cardiovascular surgeon with latest technology.

This concept of predestination, i.e., Taqdeer (Fate) emanates from the debate that Averroes lost to Alghazali.

The whole idea of Al Farabi, Al Razi, Avicenna and Averroes was to bring Greek rationalism within the discourse of Islam. Coexistence of dogma with rationality. It was this reason alone 'the idea of divine revelation superior and above human reason' that led to them being relegated and taqdeer made superior to tadbeer (foresight/planning/understanding).

That is how 'Allah ki marzi hai', that is predestination, became the currency and creativity and innovation died.

That is how insurance and banking was shunned. That is why no big ventures within the nation of Islam could encourage Alazhar, Cordova or Nizamiyya, though far older universities, to follow the example of University of Salamanca backing Columbus with Queen Isabella to discover Atlantic. That is why old monasteries became Oxford and Cambridge and universities like Alazhar declined.

That is why we also remained 'confined to Mediterranean, we never grew out of carracks since without insurance no one would make ocean faring boats.' Columbus was insured and backed by Queen Isabella and the University of Salamanca. There was no research promoted rather hundreds of thousands of theologians in Nizamiyyahs were produced who were self claimed experts in the 'word of Allah' preparing the people for afterlife and pleasures, not the challenges of the world.

Fast forward: Like today, MTJ proclaims that Junaid Jamshed is in heavens, he knew about his death prior to boarding the plane. All the secrets of Allah are known to them as they narrate first witness account of afterlife carnal pleasures. This is the contribution of Nizamiyyah syllabus - it has no place for reason and rationale.

The entire syllabus of these old Alazhar kind of universities emphasised more on scriptures and ahadiths instead of science and astronomy. The ones who discovered astrolabes lost it to western enquiry and rationality. It is due to this that Alazhar or any other university within the world did not become a prime institution until today, they are far inferior in producing any peer reviewed research.

Kill ignorance, institute reason and this will lead to tolerance and coexistence.