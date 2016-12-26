Does God answer our prayers?

Our well-being and recuperative ability today is more dependent on medical scientific research than prayers or a helping hand from our creator. Our nature/our creator has been a trickster and has spared no effort to eliminate us.

Until the cave age, without science, our life expectancy was 19; with ensuing civilisation and some basic tools added to our quiver of survival, we inched up to 27. The spectre of Bubonic black plague practically eliminated man; no amount of prayers of the clergy helped.

Elimination of epidemics of debilitating diseases - small pox and polio - needed the help of discovery of vaccines, the realisation that human body needs antibodies to counter the prevalent threat.

Today our life expectancy universally has improved to 67/78 and all this is owed to human desire to discover scientifically what threatens their survival. God had/has no role to play and gravity is least interested in our prayers. Gravity gave us our existence from nothingness. Anyone who violates physical laws of nature gets eliminated.

We are stardust - every atom in our body owes its existence to throes of the exploding super novas. We are a carbon based life form and carbon was not like Hydrogen and Helium, the fuel of the Big Bang. Carbon and heavy elements were formed when stars consumed their hydrogen.

We fly because we defy gravity, we do everything that nature has not equipped us with because we have researched and learnt the art of survival. When we go out in the ocean in ships we rely more on buoyancy than prayers to keep us afloat. Like wise when engines fail we fall from the sky like a stone. No amount of prayers keeps the plane afloat.

Let's keep believing what we fear about within our four walls and let's not export fear of our deities beyond that. We are sentient stardust who have through LHC discovered theoretical predicted Higgs; LIGO has last year discovered the elusive gravitational waves when two black holes run into each other, and with the help of the Hubble (James Watts 2019) seen the heart of billions of years of old of universe at birth. Let's get going, this is just the beginning, we are at the cusp of a Great Leap Forward for the human race.

I don't buy the idea that '14.7 billion years of evolution' will end due to some silly actions of ours. One thing good about us is that 'we do learn and most of us are good,' though everything to do with death is sensationalised.