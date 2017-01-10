Loneliness and grudges are killers

Sadly, even John F. Kennedy was part of the Harvard Study of Adult Development which may be the longest study of adult life that's ever been done.*

For 75 years, they have tracked the lives of 724 men, year after year, asking about their work, their home lives, their health, and of course asking all along the way without knowing how their life stories were going to turn out. The first group started in the study when they were sophomores at Harvard College. They all finished college during World War II, and then most went off to serve in the war. And the second group that we've followed was a group of boys from Boston's poorest neighborhoods, boys who were chosen for the study specifically because they were from some of the most troubled and disadvantaged families in the Boston of the 1930s. Most lived in tenements, many without hot and cold running water.

When they entered the study, all of these teenagers were interviewed. They were given medical exams. They went to their homes and interviewed their parents. And then these teenagers grew up into adults who entered all walks of life. They became factory workers and lawyers and bricklayers and doctors, one President of the United States. Some developed alcoholism. A few developed schizophrenia. Some climbed the social ladder from the bottom all the way to the very top, and some made that journey in the opposite direction.

The good life is built with good relationships, it's not fame and money, but, according to psychiatrist Robert Waldinger, the director of a 75-year-old study on adult development, studies like this are exceedingly rare. Since 1938, they tracked the lives of two groups of men.

About 60 of those original 724 men are still alive, still participating in the study, most of them in their 90s. And they are now beginning to study the more than 2,000 children of these men. The speaker is the fourth director of the study here 75 years later, telling us that the study still continues. Many of the inner city Boston men ask them, "Why do you keep wanting to study me? My life just isn't that interesting." The Harvard men never ask that question.

So what have they learned? What are the lessons that come from the tens of thousands of pages of information that generated on these lives? Well, the lessons aren't about wealth or fame or working harder and harder. The clearest message that we get from this 75-year study is this: Good relationships keep us happier and healthier. Period. Good, close relationships are good for our health and well-being. The people in 75-year study who were the happiest in retirement were the people who had actively worked to replace workmates with new playmates. Family feuds take a terrible toll on the people who hold the grudges.

They have learned three big lessons about relationships:

The first is that social connections are really good for us, and that loneliness kills. It turns out that people who are more socially connected to family, to friends, to community, are happier, they're physically healthier, and they live longer than people who are less well connected. And the experience of loneliness turns out to be toxic.

The second big lesson that they learned is that it's not just the number of friends you have, and it's not whether or not you're in a committed relationship, but it's the quality of your close relationships that matters. It turns out that living in the midst of conflict is really bad for our health. High-conflict marriages, for example, without much affection, turn out to be very bad for our health, perhaps worse than getting divorced. And living in the midst of good, warm relationships is protective.

And the third big lesson that they learned on relationships and our health is that good relationships don't just protect our bodies, they protect our brains.

