"Islamic bankers" have built an empire on hypocrisy and deceit

In response to: "Sir, is there any difference between Islamic fiance profit and loss rate and conventional finance interest rates?"

This question opens a Pandora's box. Islamic finance merely involves change in name. There is a deeply embedded 'Parallelism' between Interest Rate and Profit Rate when Islamic Banking and Conventional Banking are compared. If you look at the picture, the claims are huge yet the study shows that it is quite different. No risk is shared. The profit return mimics interbank rates.

They have killed the essence and are playing with the words. The Prophet wanted 'money lenders' to share the risk and without the risk of loss, no money could be lent. That's the idea which in my opinion is just great, but these bankers have built an empire on hypocrisy and deceit. Money without risk should not make money, they killed the risk and used interbank rates as a benchmark.

Islamic Finance depends on the main principle of profit and loss sharing (PLS) system between two parties - investors and financiers. At the end of decided periods, an Islamic bank should share its profit with its clients who accepted the risks of investments. There is no actual Profit-Loss Sharing between parties involved in a financial transaction share risks and upside by the lender (seller) and borrower (buyer). An Islamic finance model of a huge project where the borrower triples his equity will have an average conventional return and a project where the borrower got bankrupt did not impact the Islamic lender. There is no difference at all between Islamic finance and conventional finance in actual practice since there exists parallelism between interest rate and profit rate. Profits rates regrettably trail the LIBOR.

Muslim customers seem to agree sharing profit and loss but their aim is to get maximum profit from their savings or investments. No Islamic bank ever declares a loss. It is a profit that is very near to the conventional interest rates. Therefore, Islamic banks try to motivate their clients by showing and proving them how their choice is profitable if they work with Islamic banks that is a free interest system.

Islamic Finance is a relatively young industry but with great potential. The market size is estimated to be worth about £750 billion globally. At the present time about 300 Islamic banks with 250 Islamic Financial institutions (non banks) operate throughout the world. It is the fact that customers who place their deposits at saving and investment in Islamic banks or Financial institutions are guided by the profit motive. This is parallel to the utility maximization theory, so this theory is valid among the Muslim customers. This explains why also some non- Muslims invest their money into Islamic banks. Islamic banks are aware of this fact too.

Sekreter (2011) examined rate of returns some interest-free Islamic banks and interest rate offered by the conventional banks in Turkey to establish if there exists Parallelism between Interest Rate and Profit Rate when Islamic Banking and Conventional Banking is compared. He collected the following information. Data was collected for comparison purposes through the official web pages of some banks running as conventional banks and some Islamic financial banks running in Turkey:

All the differences boil down to risk parameters and profit and loss sharing. Show me a single Islamic bank who has returned negative profits to their lenders or depositors in 2008/2009/2010

The offered interest rate by conventional banks was evaluated and averaged. Same process was done for profit rates that were distributed by some Islamic banks in Turkey. These data were announced to the public through the official web pages of the chosen financial institutions in the study.

The result observed was that Islamic banks’ return rates and conventional banks’ interest rates were parallel. How can it be possible that there would be many Islamic banks, they will use many types of Islamic Financial products, they will invest in many different areas, they will work according to profit-loss sharing system and then they will distribute almost same profit amount - they never declare any loss to their clients/depositors - the profit rate is very close to interest rates.

According to researchers, the trends of clients/depositors who save their money in Islamic financial institutions are similar to conventional banks’ customers. Both clients/customers want to maximize their incomes. Islamic banks are aware of this fact. The Islamic banks’ managers think that if the bank declares a serious amount of loss or even in the case of very low profit rates, the clients or savers can withdraw the money that they save in the bank. So Islamic banks use profit equalization reserve to protect clients/depositors’ income against the reduction.

Islamic banks believe the rate of returns will be much below the conventional interest rates if they cannot use their reserve to increase the return rates. Profit equalization reserve is used to stabilize the rate of return to depositors by Islamic financial institutions. Profit equalization reserve can be defined as the reserve which is done by Islamic banks. Islamic banking and the services offered by Islamic Financial institutions is very similar to the conventional financial system. There is no risk and there is no profit loss.

