Valuable lessons for "Facebooking"

If you are writing on Facebook not for self-growth but accolades, then this is not the place. This is a hellhole to expect rewards; this is a service and you put your best foot forward.

Yes, don't accept their nonsense, throw them out, but do enjoy those who, without rhyme or reason, love you for your best and worst.

Join politics or ask a PR company if you want acclaim. Here it is all about you sharing your thoughts with an audience who may really not be there. There is no heroism in here. As far as you know that, nothing will hurt you.

FB makes no heroes or prime ministers; it grinds fine the nonsense and therefore the best thing is 'write everything that comes in your head without an ounce of care of what people will say' - people usually are a crowd who are not writing or thinking, they are running. You sit and think and enjoy your journey of when, who, which, what, where, why? Take it easy and grow.

This is what FB has taught me, an exponential growth of faculty of questioning. Be an enquirer here, not a networker or a 'personality searching whore' who like a 'label whore' is looking for names as a trophy.

Mankind constitutes 7.5 billion, respect everyone as unique. Allow everyone to know you. No one will care once you are out. Lot of indispensable do sleep very quietly - until then chirp, think, dress colorfully, sing and dance. You are only old when you think old; let heads turn as you walk in.