Take the Army out and Pakistan will see a Yugoslavia kind of fragmentation

In response to the comment: "If I hate Pakistan Army then I am certain nobody loves it either? Wish I were Robert McNamara so that I could work and transform it as lean, efficient, effective highly respected in the global village for its professionalism..."

Let me present my case:

We face an enemy within. We don't have the capacity to slay the enemy. Take the army out and these extremists will destroy every Shiite and every Ahmadi exactly like the Ayatollahs of Iran did to Baha'is; they obliterated the entire community. What Hezbollah/Allawites did to 7 million Syrian Sunnis, they will die but not come back to Aleppo. This is the evil freedom under a sectarian army bent on elimination of dissent in Syria. Hezbollah who have displaced 7 m Sunnis are presented as saviours. This is the hidden agenda of each 'closed mind' promoting their version of hate.

In Pakistan, the extremist takfiris' evil nest was destroyed by this army. We are a totally fragile politically fickle federation. Never ever has a holy book put a nation together; it is language, culture, traditions, geographical features and DNA that puts nations together. A crowd does not become a nation. To become a nation, you need to become tolerant of each other.

If Islam and the holy book was a unifying force, the ummah of 56 countries would be one. Jamal / Karbala / Marwan destruction of Kaaba through Hajaj / Omayyad and Abbassids struggle / Fatimid destruction by Ayyubis/ Wars between Ottomans and Egypt and Iran/ and constant wars amongst each other is what we have to show for our unity of ummah and dream of Caliphate. What Caliphate? There was none other than the Ottomans who were overthrown by the Sharif of Mecca!

In the present North of the subcontinent under a new nascent nation 'self styled qila of Pakistan,' we have several original nations living under a very fickle constitutional arrangement. This was artificially created by Radcliffe in June of 1947 by drawing a line through the rivers, mountains, deserts and plains of the subcontinent. A land that had history of most ferocious warriors crossing through it at will from Alexander the Great to Qasim to Ghaurs and Abdalis.

Nations have a minimum life span of a thousand years-plus to be even called a coherent nation. We will fragment in no time --- unless we stop talking about our ferocious warrior as heroes and our blood loving psyche!

In Pakistan we have never accepted each other; every ballot box result has been contested. 'Cricket' is not in our nature's 'fair play' - we pulverize mandates. I saw it with my own eyes how evil we were with the ZAB mandate. And later many more 'long marches in Pajeros' and last 'Dharna attempted coup' to deny another mandate through Zaheer/Shuja. No one licks boots harder and better than our civilian leaders. It was Asghar Khan who actually asked the Army to take over. Evil Zia imprisoned him for 5 years, like the conspiracy to have military rule was hatched recently by another Democratic Party by becoming stooges of Shuja and Zaheer.

Nations don't exist like this - any nation artificially created like Yugoslavia or an empire like USSR or even 700-year-old Empire of the Ottomans bifurcated once the confederation units became weak and the centrifugal force dissipated. Death of Tito was death of Yugoslavia as the army fragmented. Our future will mimic a Yugoslavia kind of bloody balkanisation without our armed forces.

Yelstin climbing the tank was the moment when the USSR imploded but Russia evolved as the army was intact. The military defeat of the Turkish empire in the First World War led to the Ottomans being divided into artificial Iraq, Syria, Jordan.

We saw what happened post Tito - Bosnia Serbia Kosovo leading to wars and balkanisation. Russia Ukraine and Baltic states alongside the southern states of Central Asia separated. Artificial nations balkanise when a centrifugal force is removed. Governor General Bremmer was asked 'what was the biggest mistake' - without a moment's hesitation he said 'I listened to the political leadership of Iraq and agreed on Debathification.'

Iraq, Syria, and Libya debacle, once debathification of Bremmer urged by the mostly Shiite leaders was carried out, all hell broke loose. Maliki excluded Sunni majority from governance in exact replay of Saddam refusing existence of Shiites. I heard Bremmer post-Iraq saying that 'breaking the unifying military force was his biggest mistake which led to a huge vacuum in artificially created states of peninsular Arabia post Ottoman dismemberment.'

So was Syrian disaster as the country imploded and Allawite-headed armed forces, instead of being neutral, sided with Assad creating 6 million Sunni refugees and 500,000 casualties. It is a fact that strong force has been a centre of stability in the very troubled crescent of Islam. Look at our 1460 years' blood-infested history of internecine wars of Islam. Gaddafi's central army was bombed and fragmented; today Libya is fragmented. Daeshlands are created in vacuum.

Pakistan army on an 800 billion Rupees budget that translates to $8 billion is a very low cost to keep this highly volatile 15 m gun owned area stable. This federation of ours will, like Yugoslavia, implode in no time - just take this army out and our Daeshland will be the worst. On 12th May when Musharraf for his own evil reason kept the rangers out as neutrals, all hell had broken loose in Karachi. Mayhem and no man's land will be our fate further complicated by nukes and tactical nukes.

Pakistanis have absolutely no idea what a fragile federation we lead. PNA Islamic Tehreek was fitna to remove ZAB; the 12th of May what happened in Karachi when rangers stayed back (Mush wanted to teach Ifti Khan a lesson ), next in Dharna they would have practically dragged the PM out that day, like the repeat of Iraqi oft-repeated example, if Raheel had not stopped Zaheer and Shuja.

Pakistan army is quite lean and specialist. In Mosul two divisions of Iraqi army raised with $20 billion expense had fallen to 800 Daesh soldiers in 48 hours. Today it has cost another $20 billion to put the army to take Daesh on in Mosul; it has been three months since the invasion started, thanks to Peshmergas, Sunnis, Shiites and 101 American brigade who are flushing out Mosul. Mosul fell to 800 warriors and was akin to when Taliban were across the Margala but dared not cross it.

North Waziristan was and is not an easy undertaking. This Army with its own 'Puritan agenda as warriors of Allah,' yet in a strange way, is keeping this very dysfunctional hydra headed federation together. Just take it out and we will face a Yugoslavia kind of fragmentation in no time. Yes - the enemies want Pakistan's fractious federation to be dismembered. We can avoid it by changing the face of minority provinces. Be benevolent and not atrocious to demands of Baluchistan. Stop this dark obsession with abducting free voices. They make you stronger not weaker. Release them!

Mark my words - there will be blood on the streets - we all were on the streets in 1977 led by most reasonable Asghar Khan; he did not agree to any reason until Bhutto was ousted by evil Zia. In Mush takeover, everyone called it good riddance; in Dharna it was all a go, only Raheel resisted the coup. Zaheer let them in the telestation and the onward march to PM house was stopped when Zaheer's wings were clipped. Are we reasonable? We never accept result of the ballot box if it goes against us. From PNA tehreek to Dharna, we are evil minded democrats from one end to the other. In such a milieu the Army always finds itself being invited by many suitors. Shame on our boot licking mindset.

It is a fashionable statement but Pakistan will dismember once this centrifugal force is taken out. Pakistan should make peace with Iran Afghanistan and India. We will have enough of bigger cleansing wars against the mindsets of Takfir. A military is needed to keep these different federations from nations coalesced together. Of course a foolish military war or engagement with our southern neighbor will lead to a military defeat even with nukes leading to dismemberment of Pakistan like the Ottomans.

Therefore keep this army to do the work it is doing - 'saving us from our own selves and from the vandals at the doors like Visigoths at the doors of Rome.'

And keep bettering education, health, and training of all the youth. Two challenges face us - 'saving us from each other' as we are vicious people (Dharna and 1977 PNA tehreek) and saving us from self implosion of lack of concentration in efforts to reduce inequality and poverty.

Remove this army and you will see what our provincial leaders will demand - a quick dismantlement of the federation and what the global pundits will make of this land obstructing the congruity to the grand alliance of the north and south! We are at the edge of precarious fall.

Take this army out and be prepared for worst kind of Daeshlands. No one will be able to control the north of the subcontinent. Institutions created to bring stability over centuries cannot be sacrificed over whims of Monday morning quarterbacks. Guides cavalry Probyn Horse read the battle honours from 1857 under Col Nicholson suppression of the '1857 Mutiny' jang e azadi to others to Alaqsa to Gallipoli. We always sided with crushing revolutions at the behest of our masters.

It is a fashion statement to show we are liberals - a liberal has to be armed with pragmatic, strategic, economic, geographical, social and historical understanding of what happens next. Liberalism is pragmatism, not blind support of one evil over another. Takfiris and Walayat e fiqh both look for global domination. And other liberals don't have gender equality. Let's not become foot soldiers of a particular brand of dogma.

This area known as Pakistan inadvertently is the most important geographical confluence of the earth - and I don't make false comparisons - this has been my coinage for decades - what happens to us impact 2 to 3 billion people.

What we call 'Pakistan' is the land that contained the invasion routes to the subcontinent. Khyber Pass and Bolan Pass are not the creation of the Taliban or ISI, neither was Bin Qasim nor Mongol Tamerlane or Nadir Shah, Ghauri or Ghaznavi. North of the subcontinent was the lawless land for millennia and remains so as of today. The heavy weight of the violent North West Frontier Province of India by that 1947 partition was bequeathed to a state which was young and created on the concept of homeland of Islam.

It was and is tainted with blood. Under Carter, in 1977, these landlocked warriors whose forays never extended beyond north of India were put in bed with the most radical elements of Wahabbi Islam. We have to act with reason toleration understanding and intellect. We miss all these key factors regrettably. Yes most of my friends disagree with me 'but they have no idea' - I was with INC in London pre Saddam days - and we used to highlight what a vacuum in Iraq will lead to.

This is the begging of strife - our region after recent strategic successes of Syria Iran and Hezbollah will see efforts to create similar vacuum, these are planned by the evil forces who want to break the status quo between sectarian divisions of Islam and wrest the control of the entire region.

The violation of treaty of Asmaya between Ottomans and Shah Ismail on the two sides is the biggest threat to the troubled area. The idea of encirclement and unbridled desire to export the revolution to overtake the coveted holy province. We need to have a bird's eye view instead of a sectarian view as a Sunni or a Shiite. Takfiris need to be eradicated, so should all the other extremes.

As far as someone's question is concerned on whether "it's true that our constitution has provisions for military takeovers," all the coups were justified by Supreme Court Chief Justices.

Our civilians justified the army rule on every occasion and hanged ZAB in a clear judicial murder on suspect statement of a turncoat. One good thing about history is that it cannot be falsely written; the consequences of history are the shape of the nation. If the founding mission was that great, the shape of the nation should have been far better; we would have not invented the 'Doctrine of necessity' as we are known to the world for. This is what our best intellectual judicial minds have bequeathed to the world, not any other thing but 'duplicity and hypocrisy at best' because someone wanted to be a Governor General and not a Prime Minister, and that had set a stage for a strong man.

Supreme Court of Pakistan is the author of 'rasawa e zamana’ controversial doctrine first ever used in a 1954 judgment in which Pakistani Chief Justice Muhammad Munir validated or let's say "rasawa e zamanated' the extra-constitutional use of emergency powers by Governor General, Ghulam Mohammad. In this judgment, the Chief Justice cited Bracton's maxim, 'that which is otherwise not lawful is made lawful by necessity', thereby providing the label that would come to be attached to the judgment and the doctrine that it was establishing. This is the doctrine that led to Ayub, Yayha, Zia, Musharraf’s takeovers. Do you know that paths 'Doctrine of Necessity' authored by Justice Munir and also coauthored by Justice Iftikhar justifying Musharaf has been applied in a number of Commonwealth countries, and in 2010 was invoked to justify extra-legal actions in Nigeria.