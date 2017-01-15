Where did Marx go wrong

In response to someone's comment that "All heroes/thinkers are merely a product of their times Iqbal sahib. But Marx accomplished a great feat. IMHO Marx philosophy played a great role in softening and making Capitalism more humane and in the arrival of 'Welfare states'."

I beg to differ. Marx encouraged bloody revolutions. Bolsheviks led by Stalin and Communists led by Mao experiments kept those two great nations tied up with state planning resulting in mega human disasters of life and property. By giving Marx the credit, we take away the credit rightfully due to those philosophers of enlightenment who have been relatively forgotten by the thunder of the revolution that was supposed to be born from the barrel of the gun. No revolution born from the barrel of the gun ever succeeded, it was free mind and expression that succeeded in making men progress to reach new heights.

Why is North Korea so economically and intellectually retarded whereas South Korea makes new strides? North is poor and backward because it represses its people as freedom of mind means overthrow of the totalitarian repressive evil communist government. The workers under a state who control means of production have been pulverised. This was the underlying thought that gave birth to welfare state. 'All mankind... being all equal and independent, no one ought to harm another in his life, health, liberty or possessions.'

The idea of a Welfare State was not just a reaction to the threat of revolutions, but the idea of welfare state was rooted in the philosophy of freedom of choice and enlightened people like John Locke were behind it. He emphasised on the actions of men as best reflection of their thoughts.

"I have always thought the actions of men the best interpreters of their thoughts."

The welfare state is a concept of government in which the state plays a key role in the protection and promotion of the social and economic well-being of its citizens. John Locke as 'Father of Liberalism' was the first of the British empiricists, who followed Sir Francis Bacon, he was the philosopher who helped develop the social contract, he had immense influence on Voltaire and Jean-Jacques Rousseau, other Enlightenment thinkers, and American revolutionaries, the 'will of free people' in United States Declaration of Independence is keen reflection of his liberal theory.

David Hume, Rousseau, and Immanuel Kant progressed Locke's theory of mind which is often cited as the origin of modern conceptions of enlightened self.

'We are who we are today' partly because of Locke's definition who defined the self through a continuity of consciousness. He stated that, at birth, the mind was a blank slate rejecting the Cartesian philosophy of we being born of pre-existing concepts.

Locke forwarded that we are born without innate ideas, and that knowledge is instead determined only by experience derived from sense of perception, this is what is empiricism.

Locke Empiricism is well covered in this quote: “whatever I write, as soon as I discover it not to be true, my hand shall be the forwardest to throw it into the fire”, this is where sanctity of any thought was derided, anything incapable of being tested repeatedly cannot be true, the idea that nothing is exempt from being disproven helped the advancement of enlightened liberal human society.

An enlightened human is imbued with eagerness of learning, that is what Locke promoted: "Reading furnishes the mind only with materials of knowledge; it is thinking that makes what we read ours."

Man turned the whole idea of Marxist predicted perpetual greed to extract the last ounce of blood from suppressed workers upside down. The Marxist philosophy was based on revulsion of capital and the idea was constructed on the perpetual greed of man that will devour any good at large possible, but exactly the opposite happened.

In June 2010, the Giving Pledge campaign was formally announced and Bill Gates and Warren Buffett began recruiting members.

As of August 2010, the aggregate wealth of the first 40 pledgers was $125 billion.

As of April 2011, 69 billionaires had joined the campaign and given a pledge, and by the following year, The Huffington Post reported that a total of 81 billionaires had committed.

As of 2012, signatories of the pledge included: Hasso Plattner, David Rockefeller, Azim Premji, Richard Branson, Elon Musk, Tim Cook, Sara Blakely, and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.

By June 2016, 154 individuals and/or couples were listed as pledgers, they have collectively pledged ¾ of a trillion dollars.

So to answer the question on "Where did Marx go wrong?"

Marx was the best thinker but he thought the world will not move forward and has frozen which would continue with extreme suppression of labour. Marx & Engels in the Communist Manifesto in 1848 said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains. They have a world to win. Working Men of All Countries, Unite!'

Marx could not believe that workers in a century plus would become partners in firms like MSFT INTEL Google and FB and Apple!

Marx could not imagine the mental cerebral capacity of man would create trillions of dollars worth universally 24/7 connected economy that would be managed, not by 18-hours-a-workday dungeon labour force, but by intelligent servers.

Marx never thought that Apple and their like would make huge extraordinary complexes to get the best out of their workers, not wretched conditions.

Marx thought that an entrepreneur would extract the last drop out of the worker's body. He could not imagine a capitalist state agreeing on a 36-hours work week!

Marx had no idea of an economy based on service! 'Employees Holidays' are a huge industry, that he never could have thought or imagined. An employee or a worker today enjoys the same holidays as his boss in a fair capitalist society.

Marx never thought that accumulated wealth by the largest billionaires would be transferred freely without a war to the next generation of mankind, not to their children - Enter the Gates Buffet Zuckerberg phenomenon - This was not envisaged in his Das Kapital!

There was no concept in Das Kapital of a capitalist state taking care of the basic education health and shelter of every child from cradle to the grave!

Marx thought that the grain of 'Historical Exploitation of man' was genetically homed in and would continue. That actually did not happen, the world thinking changed a 180 degrees.

The only place where such exploitation continues are in the Marxist countries like North Korea and Cuba! Freedom of action is curtailed. Deng freed the Chinese nation from exploitation of the state in the name of the Great Leap Forward.

I think, forget about the complicated jargon, what destroyed Marxism was benevolence of the state; 'he kind of state education system, the NHS and the housing policies of capitalist states plus a punitive taxation structure where multiplication of unbridled wealth is checked and not allowed to be transferred without hefty cuts.

It was Deng who destroyed Marxism more than anyone else, next was Yeltsin. These issues highlighted above cannot be answered by Das Kapital - it is like the Genesis that went time barred with emergence of Hubble and LHC Couldron. There was no room left for 6/6000 days creation by a Super Creator.