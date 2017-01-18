The source for legitimacy behind actions of Pakistan's military dictators

In response to a comment that "Zia ul haq did it singlehandedly - so did Ayub Musharraf; it was an army decision not civilian. SC was coerced and civilians only followed the orders..."

No. A takeover cannot succeed without the judiciary and civilian political leadership in bed with the dictator. Ayub, Ziaul Haq, and Musharraf were all supported by present greats of politicians.

It is our 'overly zealot attitude' scripturally inscribed to prevent evil and substitute it with good; this is when Islamists enjoined Hudud ordinance - punishment like whipping and cutting of the hand - and this is how the game of death commences its murky play.

This is the source from where Zia ul Haq drew its authority, influence and clout amongst the intelligentsia; nearly all the despots claim legitimacy of cruelty, wickedness, two-facedness and terror from this source of scriptures. Those who were part and parcel of the system were included physicist-turned diplomat Agha Shahi, jurist Sharifuddin Pirzada, the best legal mind A.K. Brohi, corporate leader Sharifs, economist Dr. Mahbub ul Haq, Aftab Kazi, Roedad Khan, Ghulam Ishaq Khan and Dawn group Mehmood Haroon, Yusuf Haroon. These were just a few of the leading luminaries and leading figures in his military government that shored up the umbrella of legitimacy and helped sustain his callous ruthless rule.

You lift the tail of any of these 'big puppies' like Gilani, Javed Hashmi, Sharifs, Khwaja Safdar's father, Ch Nisar, they all at one time or another were the lapdogs of this wicked Mard-e-Momin Mard-e-Haq. All dictators from time immemorial rely upon scriptural inquisitions and sources to deny basic human freedom of expression.

Ironically, Zia's rise to power was the result of butchery of meritocracy by Mr. Bhutto; he superseded seven other Generals to award him for a freak incident that happened while Zia was in charge of the Armoured strike Corps based in Multan.

Zia invited Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto as the Colonel-in-Chief of the Armoured Corps at Multan, asked his tailor to stitch a Blue Patrols of Mr. Bhutto's size then requested a civilian PM to target practice climbing in tank. Later Zia met Bhutto at Governor Punjab Sadiq Hussein Qureshi's residence and took an oath of personal fealty and allegiance on the Qur'an: "You are the saviour of Pakistan and we owe it to you to be totally loyal to you."

The Supreme Court of Pakistan ruled under the 'Doctrine of Necessity' according legal protection and legitimacy to Zia's unconstitutional actions; they assented to his demand that Bhutto government be declared as justifiably removed on the grounds of necessity. The subsequent enforcement of Nizam-e-Mustafa culminated in the dark long night of terror. In an interview to British journalist Ian Stephens, Ziaul Haq reiterated his stance: It was what 99 percent of people wanted; the street violence against Bhutto reflected the people's desire of wanting, just as the campaign for Pakistan Movement. I am just giving the people what they want.