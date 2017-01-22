Pogrom of Iran's ethnic cleansing that quietly goes on without protest

Iranian theocracy is the most repressive regime in the world. This is how they systematically through organised decrees of Islamic state destroyed the backbone of a very vibrant community over the last 37 years. http://www.bbc.com/news/magazine-38656871

They decimated the largest minority in Iran physically and academically. I find this very disturbing. (Baha'is, unlike other persecuted minorities 'who insist on being an integral part of true Islam,' voluntarily declare themselves as non-Muslims and cast themselves out of Islam but are still treated as untouchable apostates and denied minority rights; they demand rights reserved for a minority from the regime but are treated as apostates and subject to be killed as infidels or, at best, a forgotten part of a nation who are denied education, any jobs and an existence akin to living dead - this is how a Iranian theocratic regime with wolfish tendencies don on the garb of a sheep. Not many liberals will talk about it - like they cry 24/7 on the plight of similar minorities in a slightly different position in Pakistan - Baha'is just want protection as a non-Muslim minority).

This contradiction of maintaining lamb-like Shiite regime's continued persecution is 'the brand of selectivity of the 'liberals' that I term as 'my ayatollah is good - your jhangvi is bad'; for the Baha'is of Iran it is 38 years of relentless Jhangvi terror. Please join me and condemn these evil-minded jhangivis of Iran. Iranian State decrees signed by Ayatollahs have been issued to annihilate and eliminate them. These edicts gave rise to notorious hanging judges who took no time to perpetually hang Baha'i intellectuals and spiritual leadership without any answers or remorse. They are forcibly removed from the face of this earth to the darkest dungeons.

Rights of Baha'is, who are considered 'heretics,' are denied and as such they are deprived of a tongue and expression or any decent right to live. This is the true face of an evil regime of Ayatollahs. Sanctity of 'Muslim Ahmadis' in Pakistan is sacred for most of these liberals yet not for 'self declared non-Muslim Baha'is' of Iran. Ayatollahs' designated mufsids can go to hell.

Kindly raise your strong voices for these Baha'is too, like you rightly do for every other cause of persecution in Pakistan. They are humans too! You cannot be selective between jabr that you unleash as a state-sponsored terror on a weak peace-loving community.

I hope Shiite liberals who worry about the rights of minorities in Pakistan (no one is denied education jobs in Pakistan - if you have merit you are in) will stand up and condemn this state-sponsored extreme Ayatollahic terror of denial of basic education to an entire community. They have wasted four lots of young generation. 500,000-plus people thrown in the dungeon of Ayatollahs' blinkered evil set up. Shame on this worst night of terror unleashed through state religious fatwas diktats.

Here is the crossroads where liberalism of most of the 'Shiites' meets its dead end. Their ayatollahic obsession of 'walayat e fiqh ' (the shadow of God on earth) is as big and damaging as the intellectual terror outfit of global takfiris. They eradicate and eliminate well the ones they don't like.

And the 7 million refugees of Aleppo that no one talks about. This regime is master of 'ethnic cleansing.' Look at Aleppo - why are the 7 m refugees not coming back? They have cleaned Syria from dissenting Sunni majority and labelled them as 'fasid fil Ardh' ('mischief on earth').

They carry out this ethnic cleansing with the finest tools all with a 'humane face and touch.' No one will ever talk about their evil bred in Qom. The saddest thing is that this extraordinary persecution is not led by 'banned evil detestable groups of miscreant deviants like Lashkar-i-Jhangvi (LJ)', this is the state of Iran with all its scriptural intensity and holy might.

Have justice and show some mercy. Stop this hypocritical support. If you support minorities, save them in Iran. Get them their rights as 'non Muslim minority' in a 'Shiite state.' It is not about rights as a 'truer Muslim' in a Muslim state, like Ahmadis demand in Pakistan, that you support. I saw this today on the BBC and thought you should see it: Studying at the Baha'i secret university.