Will USA ever collapse like Weimar Republic?

This post from January 2015 is being reproduced for posterity.

In response to a friend's question: "Guru, when will USA collapse like Weimar Republic?" (Marsh from the 'Idea of the Day' thread)

Everyone has been predicting a collapse of the US empire for eons.

What supports the USA in continuing from strength to strength is the blind unbridled confidence of the 'whole productive working world to invest their excessive savings in its IOU's.' They help sustain its otherwise huge unsustainable 700-billion-plus defense budget. That alone is quite crippling for any other nation. Even the EU as a whole has far less allocation, so does China.

War though devastates any country; it burdens the economy with indebtedness, whereas peace ensures economic prosperity and goodness and well being of masses. Defence expenditures are hegemonic excessive exercises, they only help create fiat empires that finally collapse due to the unaffordablity of the cost of expenditure to sustain an empire. USA has been at war for quite some time yet it has bucked this devastating trend. Let's ask, why?

USA sustained recent threats of collapse brilliantly, due to its ability to sell its 'paper' to the world as quid pro quo of world's hard-earned earnings. Weimar Republic could not issue such paper, neither could the waning British empire! The strength of newly created information wealth (the Googles, the Apples, the Microsofts, The Amazons, the Facebooks - these few have created trillion-plus non commodity based wealth on paper) has also supported and girded the US economy very well.

This is a unique instance in human history where an empire can 'sell paper' and instead get 'gold and oil' from the world, plus their reserves; there are no other markets other than USA where humongous reserves of OPEC (so far) and trade surplus countries like China can be parked.

No other empire could sustain the present imperial over stretch (deficit financing is inflationary); the ability of USA to control the strategic 7 choke points and sea lanes also gives their currency the status of the 'currency of last resort in case of flight to safety.'

It is believed by all and sundry that dollar is king. Even in Azadi Square in 1990 I witnessed the dichotomy of 'Death to Amerika,' but 'in $ we trade and trust' the bazaris of Tehran would tell me (Imam must be shrieking with anger in his grave).

The Fed is the 'de facto Central bank of the world' with a unique status that it prints its own currency without inflationary impact (that keeps on appreciating against others so far) and currency actually strengthens after all this relentless printing.

Enemies and naysayers can eat their hearts out! Amen!