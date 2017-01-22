America's land mass - result of conquest or voluntary political union of states?

In response to "Is American land mass result of a conquest or voluntary political Union of states...?"

Yes, it started with a Union of States but the land mass expansion was the result of two major purchases for a total of only $22.7 m, annexation of the Lone Star State, and soon after the acquisition of 'Spanish empire land' known as Mexican secession.

1. Napoleon sold territory west of Mississippi to USA for $15 million in gold, he could have easily gotten the money from the banks. The Louisiana purchase doubled the size of America. It was the largest land purchase in American history. It took place in 1803. There are several reasons why France offered to sell this land to America.

First, Napoleon was at war in Europe. So, he needed money. America paid 60,000,000 francs for the land and cancelled another 18,000,000 francs, which the French owed. So, this was a decent sum of money that the French sorely needed.

2. The Mexican Cession of 1848 is a historical name in the United States for the region of the modern day southwestern United States that Mexico ceded to the U.S. in the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo in 1848, but had not been part of the areas east of the Rio Grande which had been claimed by the Republic, though the Texas annexation resolution two years earlier had not specified Texas's southern and western boundary. The Mexican Cession was the second largest acquisition of territory in the US history of 520,000 sq. miles. The largest was the Louisianian Purchase with some 820,000 sq. miles.

3. In 1867, Russia sold the territory of Alaska to the U.S. for $7.2 million. Known as Seward's folly.

Russia offered to sell Alaska to the United States in 1859, believing the United States would off-set the designs of Russia’s greatest rival in the Pacific, Great Britain. The looming U.S. Civil War delayed the sale, but after the war, Secretary of State William Seward quickly took up a renewed Russian offer and on March 30, 1867, agreed to a proposal from Russian Minister in Washington, Edouard de Stoeckl, to purchase Alaska for $7.2 million.

The Senate approved the treaty of purchase on April 9; President Andrew Johnson signed the treaty on May 28, and Alaska was formally transferred to the United States on October 18, 1867. This purchase ended Russia’s presence in North America and ensured U.S. access to the Pacific northern rim.