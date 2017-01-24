No confusion in religions if events were recorded in cuneiform or stone tablets of the time!

(This post from January 2014 is being reproduced for posterity)

'About half a million clay tablets have been found so far, with more than 200,000 being held by the British Museum. The cuneiform digital library initiative, a joint effort of the Vorderasiatisches Museum Berlin, the Max Planck Institute for the History of Science and the University of California at Los Angeles, has digitalized about 225,000 tablets, making them available on the internet and supplying translations and comments.

The emergence of contracts for future delivery enhanced the efficiency of agricultural markets in Mesopotamia and they were a prerequisite for the expansion of long-distance trade.' (Photos 1, 2, 3 and 4 Taxila and Iraq)

The address is: http://cdli.mpiwg-berlin.mpg.de/ and http://cdli.ucla.edu/

Please read the opening emblem of this post. Why don't you all question such an obvious anomaly? Stop attacking me and please answer this.

Mankind would write on stone a delivery note of 30 wood planks and few bushels; but what would be the biggest dispute between man thousands of years later was forgotten to be written on a stone tablet! Had it been written, there would be no confusion on whether it was Isaac or Ishmael under the knife, or if it happened at Paran or Safa and Marwa for the Hagar and Abrahamic saga!

In the case of scriptures from Dead Sea Scrolls are documents produced by priests much later than the event, Tanakh at Qumran in Hebrew, Aramaic and Greek (Septuagint) c. 150 BCE – 70 CE c. 150 BCE – 70 CE; out goes the theory of Ark of the Covenant and the search for Noah's Ark, the Holy Grail; period destruction of the First Temple and Jewish exile to Babylonia. (Photo 5)

The New Testament is a collection of Christian works written in the common Greek language of the first century, at different times by various writers, who were early Jewish disciples of Jesus of Nazareth.

Collections of related texts such as letters of the Apostle Paul and by the early 2nd century and the Canonical Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John, in almost all Christian traditions today, the New Testament consists of 27 books. The original texts were written in the first and perhaps the second centuries of the Christian Era, generally believed to be in Koine Greek. (Photo 6)

Or the compilation of the holiest script of Quran, the Sana'a palimpsest is one of the oldest Qur'anic manuscripts in existence. It was found, along with many other Qur'anic and non-Qur'anic fragments, in Yemen in 1972 during restoration of the Great Mosque of Sana'a. The manuscript is written on parchment, and comprises two layers of text, the upper text conforms to the standard 'Uthmanic Qur'an, whereas the lower text contains many variants to the standard text. Radiocarbon analysis has dated the parchment containing the lower text to before 671 AD with a 99% accuracy. (Photo 7)

I just cannot understand why stone tablets or cuneiform were not used at the time, when thousands of years before Christ they were a norm? But Abraham of Ur did not use it, only the Almighty had to tell his story much later in the Genesis, same is the case with the narration of the New Testament by the apostles and the collection by Caliph Othman and Ah-Hadith much later by Bukhari, Muslim, and Tirmidhi and Daud, or history by Ibn Ishaq or Tabari a whole century after the event.

The biggest tragedy of man is that we believe in a history where our historical records were not concurrently written, the history of religions as we know was written by fallible man much later and to the tunes and whims of the actors who described it to their hearts' delight and much later. This is the reason why all the religions are so confused. Just know it well 'the basic reason of the confusion' that is why 'you all keep killing for nothing.'