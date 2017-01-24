Thales of Miletus - admired as scientist derided as philosopher

In response to a friend's question that "no one listens to a wretched philosopher, what and who are you referring to?"

Thanks for asking this. I am referring to the first option trader, Thales; this concept is enormously close to my heart, I believe it earnestly from experiences of my life and my parents that people treat you differently. My philosophy is based on discovering what Thales said: “All things are full of Gods,” and he left it bafflingly incomprehensible for us.

In early Greek civilization around 600 BC they traded intensively with each other and with surrounding nations. Greek city states accumulated substantial wealth and with wealth comes art, science, and philosophy. Around 585 BC there lived a man in Miletus whose name was Thales, one of the Seven Wise men of Greece. Thales learnt in Egypt the science of geometry, through sophisticated Egyptian methods; when he came back to Miletus he astounded his colleagues with his extraordinary mathematical abilities. Thales was able to calculate the distance of a ship at sea from observations taken on two points on land, he also knew how to determine the height of a pyramid from the length of its shadow, he became famous for predicting an eclipse in 585 BC.

With all his wisdom, Thales was a poor man. The citizens of Miletus derided Thales for his philosophy and told him 'what his wisdom is good for if it can’t pay the rent?'

In "Politics", Aristotle writes: “He was reproached for his poverty, which was supposed to show that philosophy is of no use. According to the story, he knew by his skills in the stars while it was yet winter that there would be a great harvest of olives in the coming year; so, having a little money, he gave deposits for the use of all olive-presses in Chios and Miletus, which he hired at a low price because no one bid against him. When the harvest time came, and many were wanted all at once and of a sudden, he let them out at any rate which he pleased, and made a quantity of money. Thus he showed the world that philosophers can be rich if they like, but that their ambition is of another sort.”

Greek philosophers like many well read people today had restricted beliefs, and false notions of spiritual world were rampant. Thales introduced deductive, scientific thought, that is what we practice now here.