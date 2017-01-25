Incoming US administration boosts sales of Orwell's 1984 and Machiavelli's The Prince

How diabolical the prospects of the world look when George Orwell's '1984' alongside Niccolò Machiavelli's 'The Prince' are back in the limelight as books selling the most. Terms like 'Orwellian' and 'Machiavellianism' are in currency now.

1984 sales have soared, so has The Prince's. And what a sad comeback since this new administration was sworn in after a huge democratic change; no one could even think it could happen once the strongest democracy in the world had a new leader! Instead of hope, people are trying to be aware of what 'double speak' and 'alternative truth' means. That is why the book is soaring.

He [Machiavelli] aptly described the present leader better than anyone could ever: "It is better to be feared than loved, if you cannot be both." He wrote "Everyone sees what you appear to be, few experience what you really are."

The world today is experiencing who really he is. The world is undergoing Machiavellianism - it is the employment of 'cunning and duplicity in statecraft or in general conduct.' In contemporary psychology, Machiavellianism is described as 'one of the dark triad personalities, characterized by a duplicitous interpersonal style, a cynical disregard for morality and a focus on self-interest and personal gain.'

A sad thing indeed, instead of a great literary book making a comeback like Alex Haley's Roots did in 2008, it is the saddest, creepiest literature, the most dystopian novel ever written, 1984, which had a profound effect since its publication in 1949. Orwellian describes what is deception, secret surveillance, and manipulation of a totalitarian or authoritarian state.

1984's lingo and terminology since 1948 entered modern day description of evil totalitarians like Stalin, and Mao; the terms 'Big Brother, doublethink, thoughtcrime, Newspeak and Room 101 are all part of Orwell’s world.

What’s more, as a result of the book, we now know that if 'thought corrupts language, language can also corrupt thought.' The sales of George Orwell's book '1984' is skyrocketing after the new term 'alternative truth' was introduced by the incoming administration.

"He who controls the past controls the future. He who controls the present controls the past. Doublethink means the power of holding two contradictory beliefs in one's mind simultaneously, and accepting both of them.

If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face—forever."

Tomorrow he will announce that evil wall; this wall will only insert a dagger deep into the heart of the American continent. It will, like the Berlin Wall, be remembered as the wall of an evil deed; he is implementing The Prince's recipe: "If an injury has to be done to a man it should be so severe that his vengeance need not be feared."

But I have hope. 1984 and The Prince offer hope for all of us and that is the road of self-implosion he has set himself on. Look at his team and remember what Niccolò Machiavelli in The Prince wrote: "The first method for estimating the intelligence of a ruler is to look at the men he has around him."

Wisdom is the most dear commodity in this administration, they are a trigger-happy myopic people. Therefore we the people of the world need to read the two books and learn the traits of a lion, a wolf and a fox. "The lion cannot protect himself from traps, and the fox cannot defend himself from wolves. One must therefore be a fox to recognize traps, and a lion to frighten wolves."