Islamic world's indifferent silence on radical terrorism is the underlying cause for rising version of morally bankrupt 'Trump's vision'

In response to an indignant comment: "Sir - it surprises me that how can a man like you whose whole career globally known as someone who has been highlighting the ferociousness and division sponsored by political Islam today standing against Trump who will possibly eradicate the threat. Since last 35 years you have promoted a sensible course. You should be a part of the Trump team!!"

This is my lamentation with mainstream Muslims for some decades. 'The evil that men do lives after them; the good is oft interred with their bones.'

Muslim radicalisation is never condemned by the mainstream Muslims and their silence is the reason Mr. Trump and the likes of him got the traction that we see and abhor today. But do we have the courage to face the mirror and accept the harsh realities? We are hypocrites and our existence is defined by doublespeak.

We love our alternative versions of history. It is so sad to see that today is the day when 'refugees' are being detained at the US airports as I write this. We would not face this wrath had we been a little more pragmatic and fair to others too. We should have given others the same respect and rights of coexistence as we demand for ourselves. Look how finely we decimate and crush our minorities in our own lands. We don't give them any right but demand every right from where we live. We like Shariah for our homeland yet secularism in India.

So does Mr. Trump. We face marginalisation because we incorporate amongst us 'a deeply victim mindset.' No one is against us, we are our biggest enemies.

1948- 1967 - 1973 Wars - were they necessary? Could we not accept reality and accept the mandate, and avoided our habitual habits of losing wars since horse-and-sword loss the killing superiority?

Why did we need to wage collective wars only to now agree on what was offered by Ehud Barak in 1990?

1978/79 - When the US embassy in Iran was attacked and its staff held as hostages for months by the uncontrolled goons and children of the Islamic revolution, the whole mainstream Islamic world did not condemn the deflowering of the centuries-defined and respected diplomatic norms. Why like today we were not irked 'when Americans were herded blindfolded?' They are not doing anything like that today to our diplomats. We were criminals.

1979 - When Mecca's holiest house was taken over by the likes of today's Daesh hardline followers - Imam Khomeini and the entire Islamic world, instead of condemning the mobsters, announced that it was a 'US conspiracy' leading to fanning of hate across the entire continents, the burning of the American Embassy in Islamabad and loss of innocent lives.

Why did we always blame others for our ills?

1978-79 - When Saddam attacked Iran on a completely false pretext, the Islamic world saw 1 million casualties for nearly 10 years for absolutely no rhyme or reason but did not react, rather, he extracted nearly $100 billion by bullying GCC. And to settle the debt invaded Kuwait and there too 'the duplicity of Ummah was mind boggling.'

Why did we maintain silence and never thought and stood for human rights for our own brethren? Why were we not having million-man marches in our capitals to condemn these atrocities?

1983 - When Assad along with his brother Riffat destroyed Sunni Homs, the entire Islamic world maintained silence of the lambs.

Why did we maintain silence?

1984-88 - When Saddam destroyed the Kurds with chemical weapons in the name of Anfal, the entire Islamic world did not bother. In 1991 he turned his rage against the Marshland Shiites destroying them - the Islamic mainstream was quiet.

Why were these internecine wars of Islam not considered as the biggest existential threat by our thinkers? Rather, they kept on condemning the west.

1988 - When Gaddafi organised Lockerbie bombing and later accepted responsibility paying $20 billion to victims - why could we not utter a word? Until today we still maintain a cricket stadium in the name of a man who was tyrannical dictator.

Imagine someone in the west doing this to our planes?

1991-94 - When Bosnia was burning, no one stood up. Rather, Saddam, Assad, and Gaddafi were all in bed with Belgrade and Milosevic.

Why didn't we stand and support the moral position of Bosnia, instead of keeping silent? Whereas Soros, a philanthropist Jew, and the New York Jews ensured water for encircled Sarajevo Bosnia.

1995-96 - When a global fatwa to initiate universal jihad against the Americans and Jews was issued - unlike today where everyone is concerned about their safety, no one condemned it. They keep mum!

Why didn't we write to dissociate ourselves from such an evil instrument? Though we all stood up to condemn Bush's 'crusades' slip.

1995 - When warring factions in Talebenic Afghanistan destroyed and decimated each other and changed Kabul into a war ravaged site. Everyone was mum!

Why didn't we consider Taliban as a cancer devouring all of us from within?

2001 - From that declaration of war on the west by Alqaeda until the WTC taking out, the world faced terrorist attacks relentlessly. Without any universal concern like its being shown today.

Why were we so indignantly indifferent to 911 tragedy?

2005 - When Mumbai happened and Qasab group turned the city into a war zone, instead of condemnation we were all quiet and just watched. Imagine if an Indian radical would do such a thing in Karachi or Lahore ?

2010 - Internecine wars of Islam under tutelage of political Islam has consumed the entire geographical expanse of Islam. Unless the West or the Russians try to stop the carnage, no one really cares, our response is toothless at best with no bite.

Until moderate Muslims do not come out of the closet and accept responsibility of actions and stop this ownership of political Islam and condemn the perpetrators in no certain terms, we will see rising of the right in the west like Trump, and Le Pen - because the west is fed up with our neutrality and lamb-like silence.

If we would have spoken and condemned these vile actions and remained tuned and aligned to the democratic and secular aspirations of the world, we would see that we could have still had those bridges.

We are now upset because 'some people have decided to treat us exactly the way we treated their tragedies with unveiled indifference, and extreme attachment to our dogma.' It is our collective indifference that has led to the rise of the right in the west.

For each of the incidences cited above I condemned it. My blog is full of those condemnations, because for me then the rising tentacles of intolerance in the name of political Islam was mankind's tryst with medievalism.

Today as the new right in the west has taken over to punish wholesale the indifference of Muslims in similar currency, I, as expected, stand with reason, toleration and fairness to say that this fury of the right is broad-brush painting of an entire community and has a fascist bent. If what extremists in Islam committed were evil, fairness and our moral compass should not allow the policy for 'fire with fire' and 'eye for an eye.' We all will turn blind!

A fair man looks at all evil fairly. For me, evil purported by the Iranian regime is as dirty and evil purported by takfiri KSA, so is this new rising tide of evil against the common Muslims. I stood in my life against unfairness and this coming from icons of constitutionalists is just not acceptable.

Therefore notwithstanding all the above callous mistakes and blunders, I will fight this rising reactive cancer for the side of common Muslims. Like them 'I will not maintain silence of the lambs.' You cannot castigate a whole new generation for the crimes of a few. You don't sow generational hate.

This is what I call the 'moral bankruptcy of Trump vision.' A moral high ground is be nice to people and treat them humanly and constitutionally.