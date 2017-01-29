Muslim world owes its collective gratitude to Americans' support against Trump ban

This is the fairness of the enlightened western society which has been missing in the entire world of Islam for eons.

Last night, within 24 hours of his signing the exclusion orders, demonstrations organised by ordinary citizens condemning the executive actions mushroomed across the USA.

Belittling and watering down his presidential authority. Then the legal challenge that 'knocked out the venomous sting of his EO.' By February, his whole order will be thrown out as violation of the Fifth Amendment. Can discriminatory laws against our minorities be thrown out like this?

In Pakistan, Aasia begum, on false charges of blasphemy by an illiterate local Mullah, is languishing in jail on death row. This is the difference of the rule of law. This is how our judges should see how judicial urgency over an evil act can withdraw the fangs of a venomous snake. Justice delayed is justice denied.

When our minorities are obliterated and decimated, we prefer to maintain our silence. We usually keep mum most times because of our cowardice and habit of drawing moral equivalence with unrelated tragedies of the world.

We need to change and see 'the real friends' in times of need, like in Sarajevo what I witnessed were those who arranged the water funding of a besieged city, not our tyrant tongueless leaders who were supporting Milosevic's agenda of uprooting Bosnia.

Last night it was the New Yorkers, the taxi drivers, the citizens that we owe our collective gratitude too. Two nameless refugees took the President to court and got a stay. Can you imagine the fun and flair of being the most powerful man crushed into the ground of ignominy and shame?

The world is standing as Muslim as Ms. Albright and Mr. Michael Moore said they will 'register as Muslims.' Come out of your Rip van winkle of a sleep and start treating minorities and those who are different with magnanimity and respect.

Thank you, Americas! As to the rest of the Muslim world, will you join me to thank the good? No. It is too difficult to praise infidels.