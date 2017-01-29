Stop this unrivalled ignorant hate against people who are less privileged and need our little help. What part of Christ's message do they dwell on, I wonder? Not compassion, love and care!

The US has a total lock on everyone's life on this planet and that is the result of an open world! The world that Trump, through his obscurity, total lack of clarity and shallowness, is trying to rock.

US IT companies have 2.5 trillion in US dollar deposits outside the US. Are those global sales recorded as US exports? No. Trade deficit, US jobs exported to China are all prejudice-minded propaganda.

Every human being on the face of this globe, once prosperous, drinks a coke and eats a Big Mac, forget Intel chip, Cisco router, Google database, Facebook connectivity, Twitter reach, MSFT software and Amazon delivery of goods!

A trade war will hurt US the most.

All 7.1 billion of us are always contributing to US's prosperity. Most US companies don't take that money back to save tax. These ideas that this new right is fanning are most venomous and dangerous for cohabitation and coexistence of our small beautiful world.