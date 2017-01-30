Art on White House walls reflects the philosophy and mindset of incoming US President

In response to: "Why Trump first selection was Andrew Jackson portrait for the White House art?"

The art one chooses represents the mentality he has. Obama chose the bust of Martin Luther King as his first selection. Walls of the White House have traditionally been decorated with a taste that reflects the philosophical and ideological inclination of the incoming President.

Have you not heard about 'The Trail of Tears,' the enforced Indian removals. If he [Trump] takes pride in the history of pulverisation and forced removals, let me tell you the stories about how it happened.

Over 20,000 Cherokees were forced at gunpoint to forcibly give up their lands and leave in what is called the Trail of Tears, 5000 of them died due to the harshness of the journey. According to legend, a Cherokee rose, the state flower of Georgia, grew in every spot a tear fell on the Trail of Tears. Today the flowers grow along many of the trails that the Native Americans took West.

Legend of the Cherokee Rose: 'When the Trail of Tears started in 1838, the mothers of the Cherokee were grieving and crying so much, they were unable to help their children survive the journey. The elders prayed for a sign that would lift the mother’s spirits to give them strength. The next day a beautiful rose began to grow where each of the mother’s tears fell. The rose is white for their tears; a gold centre represents the gold taken from Cherokee lands, and seven leaves on each stem for the seven Cherokee clans. The wild Cherokee Rose grows along the route of the Trail of Tears into eastern Oklahoma today.'

This Trump selection of portrait is a very obvious reflection of Trump's love of what was then known and termed as 'the new Jacksonian Democracy of active segregation and discrimination against the real native Americans by the poor economic migrants. '

Trump is a product of a history written by the victors. 'When a white army battles Indians and wins, it is called a great victory, but if they lose it is called a massacre.' - Chiksika, Shawnee

Jacksonian Democrats were not inclusive, had little regard for anti-slavery legislation or inclusion of women in political life. Not everyone was included in Andrew Jackson's new vision of America; the native Americans suffered brutal and callous treatment.

Jackson was the most myopic version of America. Jackson actively and relentlessly with the greatly unburdened power of the federal force pursued the removal of Indian native Americans from their ancestral lands to make room for white economic immigrants escaping famine and poverty.

Jackson faced no political trouble as his primary supporters were, like Trump's, southern and western states, and generally favoured a plan to remove all the Indian tribes to lands west of the Mississippi River.