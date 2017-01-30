America's "Statue of Liberty" message put to the test

(This post from 26th January 2017 is being reposted for posterity)

Everyone in America is an economic immigrant leaving death, misery and famine behind. The natives are in the reservations totally decimated, therefore 'give me the poor' is a responsibility of the USA as payback for elimination of the indigenous people.

This is a real fact. A human fact and reality. America was a continent that was inhibited by the poverty stricken immigrants from the world over.

"A wall" to control undocumented workers is a joke. No one has exploited these workers the way Trump has. Google it right now, ‘Trump Polish workers.’ You’ll see $1 million for hiring illegal workers on one of his projects. And Donald Trump knows a lot about this use of undocumented labor to build the Trump Tower. He underpaid these workers, and when they complained, he basically said what a lot of employers do: ‘You complain, I'll get you deported.’

America was a new continent for white man to conquer. It was not a bastion of civilisation or cradle of civilisation where mankind evolved and nations were designated as Gauls, Germanic tribes, Irish, Scottish, Anglosaxons, Chinese, Middle eastern, south Asians, and hundreds of other original nations. America, like Australia and Latin America, was a result of the suppression of the original indigenous people and making of a melting pot.

Hence 'give me your wretched and poor' cannot be overwritten. His own humble Germanic/Scottish immigration history is a ringing testament to uphold this position. USA has a 500-year-plus-old history, not 10,000 year old like the Jericho civilisation or original nations on this side of the pond.

I have no idea where he [Trump] is leading the nation. America has always been restrictive in its immigration policies and has taken the best of the world. Every nation, even India, Assam, East Bengal has to deal with illegal immigrants but they don't fan a 'hate agenda' like Trump and his administration has. I see ugly tentacles of racism and a fascist bunch of demagogues trying to implement their agenda. But he is a small bully and we the ordinary people of the world through peaceful non-violent resistance can deflate his hate agenda in no time. Soon a global march is being planned.

Hate and acrimony has always failed and draconian methods implode big time. Love will survive; this neo-fascism and white supremacy agenda will not differentiate between people as they will keep pressing their ugly priorities of segregation and separation. They have to be called and checked in!

I know many world leaders from compassionate nations don't even want to be photographed with him. Previously it was an honour for a leader of the third world to be seen and photo op with the US President, not anymore. I see massive demonstrations and protests against this prejudice-infested new administration; he has been very successful in dividing a nation. What a shame!